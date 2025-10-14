MyCroatianCharter Doubles Down on Croatia Yacht Expertise After CROYA Show in Split

MyCroatianCharter, the yacht charter platform powered by DMA Yachting, showed up in full force at this year’s CROYA Yacht Show in Split, Croatia. With 15 team members on the ground, the goal was simple: see the yachts, meet the crews, get local, and bring that experience back to their users.

The CROYA show, only in its second year, is already becoming one of the most talked-about events in the region, showcasing some of the best yachts for charter in Croatia.

“We wanted to inspect the yachts, of course, but it’s more than that. Meeting the crew, seeing the yachts in action, getting a feel for the area—this is what helps us give clients real advice,” says Martina Asmus, owner and charter broker at DMA Yachting.

One of the biggest takeaways from the show; Luxury motorsailers in Croatia are paving the way . These yachts are purpose-built for the Adriatic, often larger and newer than traditional motor yachts, with massive sundecks and impressive interiors.

“Motorsailers are often family-run or even captain-owned, and you can feel the difference. Pride of ownership shows in how well these yachts are kept and how much the crews go above and beyond,” says Chris de Kock, senior charter broker with DMA Yachting.

There’s also growing interest in top crewed catamarans for charter in Croatia , which offer space, comfort, and excellent value, especially for groups or families. The team toured a variety of vessels, from luxury catamarans to motorsailers and even small cruise-style yachts that can host 12–30+ guests. These larger yachts are a unique part of the Croatian charter scene and are consistently booked out.

The team didn’t stop at the docks; they also went on familiarization trips aboard different yacht types, cruising from Split out to Hvar, Vis, and Brac, and even north to Sibenik and the Krka waterfalls.

“Croatia really has it all: ancient towns, amazing food, local wines, clear water, and the kind of off-the-radar experiences you don’t get everywhere,” says CJ Coetzee, new yacht charter broker at DMA Yachting, who was onboard luxury yacht LOVE STORY for 4 days following the show. “A lot of captains take you to their hometowns, which opens up access like prime dock spots on the most popular ports, the best restaurants, and local insights. It’s truly a game changer.”

All of this research is now going into updated content across the MyCroatianCharter website, starting with a new Split to Split yacht charter itinerary with real footage from their recent charter, new yacht reviews, and destination guides built on firsthand experience.

For clients looking to charter a luxury yacht in Croatia , whether it’s a catamaran, a superyacht, or one of the Adriatic’s standout motorsailers, MyCroatianCharter is positioning itself as the go-to source with real local insight and curated yacht options.