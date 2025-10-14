WORN & DRIVEN Launches as the Premier Private Community for Car & Watch Aficionados — Led by Founder Alexander Cartigan

WORN & DRIVEN, an exclusive publication, community, and lifestyle platform centered on the intersection of automotive culture and horology, officially opens its doors to discerning collectors, enthusiasts, and purpose-minded contributors. Spearheading the vision is Founder & CEO Alexander Cartigan, whose lifelong passion for machines, movement, and meaningful connection drives this new venture.

A New Beacon in Automotive & Horology Storytelling

WORN & DRIVEN isn’t a typical magazine. It is a members-only ecosystem built to celebrate the human stories behind exquisite timepieces and extraordinary automobiles. Rather than simply cataloging specs and aesthetics, the platform delves deeper—immersive, narrative-driven features spotlight heritage, innovation, craftsmanship, and personal legacy.

Through its curated content, the platform offers:

Exclusive event access — From private supercar unveilings and collectors’ dinners to intimate watch brand activations and international rallies.

— Restoration journeys, generational collections, and the emotional resonance behind cherished possessions Philanthropic engagement — A commitment to blending passion with purpose, by spotlighting cause-driven initiatives and opening pathways for members to give back.

Meet the Visionary: Alexander Cartigan

Alexander Cartigan is not just the founder—he is the embodiment of the WORN & DRIVEN ethos. As someone for whom cars and watches are far more than status symbols, his mission is to transform passion into purpose.

In his own words:

“These aren’t just objects of luxury — they are symbols of heritage, freedom, and personal expression.”

Alexander’s commitment extends beyond storytelling: philanthropy is deeply woven into WORN & DRIVEN’s DNA. He believes that a community of enthusiasts can also be a community of impact—leveraging its collective voice, network, and resources to support causes that resonate.

A seasoned professional in marketing and technology, he brings both creative vision and strategic discipline to this endeavor.

Why Now? Why WORN & DRIVEN?

In an era of fast content and transactional engagement, WORN & DRIVEN reintroduces slow media, depth, and connection. It is built for the connoisseur who demands more than gloss—it seeks resonance, authenticity, and belonging.

The platform’s selective membership ensures that experiences stay intimate, discussions stay meaningful, and access remains rare. It is not about scale; it is about substance.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next

As WORN & DRIVEN grows, members can expect:

Flagship internal series telling the untold stories behind marquee collections and private car stables

telling the untold stories behind marquee collections and private car stables Global event activation with luxury brands, collectors, and cultural tastemakers

with luxury brands, collectors, and cultural tastemakers Collaborative philanthropy projects where members can engage hands-on with curated causes

projects where members can engage hands-on with curated causes Multimedia expansion into print media, film, podcast, and immersive storytelling to deepen community ties

Press & Inquiries

For media access, interview requests, or inquiries about membership:

