Reactive To Proactive Maintenance: ViziSmart’s Intelligent Automation Puts People First

ViziSmart, an innovative platform designed for property management, is redefining how maintenance operations are managed. The platform uses an autonomous maintenance assistant named Vizi to automate critical tasks such as maintenance requests, vendor coordination, scheduling, approvals, and reporting. By eliminating the need for manual intervention in these processes, ViziSmart enables landlords, property managers, and large-scale operators to save time, enhance operational efficiency, and improve tenant satisfaction- while maintaining full control.

In other words, Vizi is your digital property maintenance assistant, handling time consuming tasks so you can replace them with strategic high-value relationship-building activities. What makes Vizi stand out is her customizable knowledge base. For the first time, property owners and managers can train Vizi just like they would train a new staff member, by uploading their company’s procedures, policies, processes, and decision-making hierarchy. This ensures Vizi doesn’t just automate tasks, she executes them according to your company’s unique rules and standards. Whether it’s following a chain of approvals, applying warranty requirements, or enforcing vendor policies, Vizi mirrors how the company operates while working 24/7.

ViziSmart first launched to serve the underserved market of small-to-mid-sized landlords and managers, who have traditionally lacked access to advanced tools. Today, Vizi also powers forward-thinking enterprise customers managing tens of thousands of doors, integrating directly into their existing systems to boost Net Operating Income (NOI), maximize operational efficiency, and reduce downtime.

VIZI Takes A Human-Centric Approach to AI Automation

ViziSmart’s mission is rooted in giving property managers their most valuable resource, time. The company was founded by three visionary entrepreneurs: Mirna Baloul, Bianca Pietersz, and Menka Goyal stemming from real world pains experienced. Together, they created a solution that frees up landlords, property managers, and homeowners from the burden of mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on higher-value activities like tenant relationships, vendor partnerships, investment opportunities and strategic growth.

ViziSmart’s impact is evident: from small-to-mid-sized landlords managing 50 or fewer units to enterprise-level clients with tens of thousands of doors. Vizi adapts to any portfolio size, improving the bottom line by reducing downtime, maximizing operational efficiency, and boosting Net Operating Income (NOI).

Expansion from Small Landlords to Large-Scale Enterprises

Initially serving small landlords and property managers who lacked access to advanced technology, ViziSmart has expanded to offer an autonomous maintenance solution for enterprise clients. The platform now integrates seamlessly into existing systems for large operators, allowing them to scale their operations effortlessly while cutting costs and reducing the time spent on routine tasks.

“We built Vizi to be the extra set of hands every landlord and property manager wishes they had, available 24/7, at a fraction of the cost,” said Mirna Baloul, co-founder of ViziSmart. “For the first time, we can rely on a personalized, intelligent digital assistant. It is truly remarkable. With her customizable knowledge base, Vizi learns each company’s policies and processes just like a new employee, except she never forgets, never burns out, and never stops working.”

Vizi is not just about efficiency; she’s about redefining the role of property managers. With Vizi, property owners and managers are no longer stuck in the weeds of day-to-day maintenance. Instead, they’re empowered to lead, innovate, and deliver exceptional service experiences at scale.

Recognitions and Achievements

ViziSmart’s innovative solutions have earned the company recognition within the property management industry. The company was featured as a standout startup at Bridge2 Demo Day (2024) hosted by i2E and Innovation Day hosted by the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science & Technology.

Mirna Baloul was also honored as one of the “Future 50” Innovators in Dallas-Fort Worth (2023), further solidifying her leadership in AI and IP strategy. Additionally, Bianca Pietersz was recognized in VoyageLA’s “Rising Stars” series for her creative work, and has had notable appearances on Liam Ottley’s Youtube channel and the Investor Fuel Podcast.

ViziSmart has been honored with the prestigious Best Property Maintenance Software in the United States of 2025 award from the Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights the company’s groundbreaking impact in the property management industry, driven by their fully autonomous maintenance management platform. ViziSmart has revolutionized the way maintenance operations are handled by empowering landlords, property managers, and enterprise-level operators with solutions that save time, increase operational efficiency, and enhance tenant satisfaction. This award is a testament to ViziSmart’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the field.

What Makes ViziSmart Different

Unlike traditional property management tools, ViziSmart offers true autonomy, handling everything from troubleshooting issues and coordinating vendors to generating reports, all without human intervention. This complete automation is scalable across various market segments, and Vizi’s seamless integration with existing systems ensures maximum efficiency for both small and enterprise-level clients.

Customizable Knowledge Base: Vizi adapts to each company’s specific processes, policies, and procedures.

True Autonomy: Vizi takes action on maintenance tasks, not just organizing them.

Scalable: The platform can manage portfolios ranging from a few units to tens of thousands of doors.

Accessible Pricing: At just $2 per door per month, ViziSmart democratizes AI-driven property management.

The Human Story Behind ViziSmart

ViziSmart is a 100% female-founded company driven by a mission to combine tech innovation with mentorship, housing support, and community volunteerism. The founders have dedicated their careers to creating solutions that not only improve business operations but also empower communities and future generations of women in tech.

“Our mission is to give landlords and managers their time back while making tenants feel truly cared for,” said Bianca Pietersz, co-founder of ViziSmart.

Vizi is the future of maintenance, a shift from reactive, time-draining processes, to proactive, intelligent automation. Vizi automates the most labor-intensive aspect of property management – maintenance. At its heart, ViziSmart is about giving people back the one thing we all value most: time. ViziSmart is an autonomous maintenance management platform designed to streamline property management. With a customizable assistant named Vizi, the platform automates maintenance requests, vendor coordination, scheduling, approvals, and reporting, offering scalable solutions for landlords, property managers, and enterprise operators. Founded by Mirna Baloul, Bianca Pietersz, and Menka Goyal, ViziSmart empowers its users to save time, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency while enhancing tenant satisfaction. For more information, visit ViziSmart.com .

