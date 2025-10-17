Wild Hart Massage Opens in SE Portland with a New Approach to Rest and Recovery

Wild Hart Massage Brings a Grounded Philosophy to Portland’s Wellness Scene

Located inside The Somatic Healing Center, Wild Hart Massage offers a quiet counterpoint to the speed of modern wellness. Every session is shaped by attentiveness and care, allowing the body time to settle and the mind to rest.

Founder Forest Hart draws from more than fifteen years of Taoist martial-arts practice, where movement, stillness, and sensitivity are inseparable. That background informs his approach to massage—steady, precise, and aligned with the body’s natural rhythm.

Wild Hart’s integrative offerings include Therapeutic Bodywork, Nervous System Rebalance (craniosacral-informed), Ayurvedic Massage, Prenatal Massage, and Jaw, Neck & Shoulder Integration, which may include intraoral work with client consent. Each session is personalized to support relaxation, recovery, and reconnection.

A Studio Built for Safety, Comfort, and Care

At the heart of Wild Hart’s practice is a simple understanding: the body responds best when it feels seen, safe, and at ease. The studio provides a space where clients can relax into the bodywork experience, allowing for deep restoration without the pressure to perform or rush. Every session is tailored to the individual, with a focus on creating a comforting and calm environment.

Wild Hart Massage is a LGBTQ+ and BIPOC-affirming space where every client is treated with dignity and respect. The studio’s ethos of consent, inclusion, and trauma informed care ensures each person feels welcome, seen, and honored.

Specializing in TMJ and Intraoral Work for Jaw Tension Relief

Among Wild Hart’s specialties is focused work for jaw tension and TMJ/TMJD-related discomfort. Having navigated long-term jaw tension himself, Forest uses a gentle, slow-paced method that supports release through the jaw, neck, and shoulders. His intraoral techniques for TMJ and TMJD related issues are guided by consent and deliberate pacing, offering clients a way to ease chronic tightness and cultivate awareness of how the jaw interacts with the rest of the body.

By offering this precise and unhurried care, Forest has cultivated a reputation for providing real, functional improvements that enhance clients’ daily lives. Clients often describe feeling more relaxed, with fewer headaches, and improved posture after sessions, highlighting the success of his holistic and integrative approach.

Wild Hart: An Ethical and Inclusive Healing Space

Wild Hart Massage is not just about bodywork; it’s about building relationships with clients that are rooted in care, trust, and professionalism. The studio’s commitment to being an LGBTQ+ and BIPOC-affirming space ensures that everyone who walks through the door feels welcome and respected, offering a practice that values humanity over routine.

Forest’s dual expertise in therapeutic massage and psilocybin facilitation adds another layer of depth to Wild Hart’s approach. While psilocybin facilitation is conducted separately through Oregon-licensed service centers, Forest’s experience with this practice influences his perspective on pacing, integration, and safety—principles that are foundational to every massage session at Wild Hart.



A Quiet Shift in Portland’s Wellness Community

As a new studio in SE Portland, Wild Hart Massage is already making a significant impact. Rather than aiming for high volume or rapid growth, Forest has built the practice with intention, prioritizing quality over quantity. Wild Hart’s approach is rooted in the belief that effective bodywork happens when there is time, presence, and a safe environment to support the body’s natural capacity to settle.

In a world that often rushes past slow, meaningful experiences, Wild Hart offers a rare counterpoint: a space that values presence, skill, and human connection over fast fixes. Forest’s vision is to offer bodywork that feels personal, honest, and deeply restorative—a vision that is reflected in every detail of the studio, from its design to the care provided.

About Wild Hart Massage:

Wild Hart Massage is a therapeutic bodywork studio located in SE Portland, founded by Forest Hart, a Licensed Massage Therapist (LMT). The studio offers a range of integrative massage therapies, including Therapeutic Bodywork, Nervous System Rebalance, Ayurvedic Massage, Prenatal Massage, and specialized Jaw/Neck/Shoulder Integration. Wild Hart’s approach is centered around safety, presence, and personalized care, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all clients, including LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities. The studio is housed within The Somatic Healing Center, and its mission is to provide a quiet, ethical, and deeply restorative alternative to fast-paced wellness trends.

Media Contact:

Forest Hart, LMT

Founder, Wild Hart Massage

Email: info@wildhartmassage.com

