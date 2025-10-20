Gennaro Fittipaldi Recognised in 2025 Doyle’s Guide as a Leading Workers Compensation Lawyer in Melbourne

Gennaro Fittipaldi, Principal of Fittipaldi Injury Lawyers , has been recognised in the 2025 Doyle’s Guide as a Recommended Lawyer for Work Injury Compensation (Plaintiff) – Victoria. The firm, Fittipaldi Injury Lawyers, was also listed as a Recommended Law Firm in the same category, alongside other respected names such as Maurice Blackburn, Slater & Gordon, Zaparas, and Gordon Legal.

Doyle’s Guide is Australia’s leading independent legal ranking directory, with results based on peer nominations from the state’s defendant insurance lawyers and barristers. This dual recognition highlights the firm’s excellence in representing injured workers, its strong reputation among peers, and its commitment to client care and justice.

This announcement follows another strong year for the Melbourne-based law firm, which continues to deliver successful outcomes for clients across workers compensation, motor vehicle accident, and public liability claims under a No Win, No Fee model.

The firm believes it is a testament to their fantastic level of service and commitment to client satisfaction.

About Fittipaldi Injury Lawyers

Fittipaldi Injury Lawyers are experts in personal injury litigation. They believe that everyone should have access to quality and affordable legal representation. They believe the definition of ‘quality’ includes clients having direct access to your solicitor at all times, being represented and accompanied at every step of the process, being kept informed, taking the time to clearly explain their entitlements and how the system operates.

Unlike a lot of large firms, they offer a personal service and focus on working with you on achieving best results. They provide a no win/no fee service with no hidden costs in relation to clients legal fees when a claim is completed.

More information about Fittipaldi Injury Laywers can be found on the firm’s website. Alternatively, a representative for the law firm can be contacted directly using the information provided below.