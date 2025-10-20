Global Talent Strategies with Impact Built In: Work for Impact Redefines the Future of Work

Global Talent strategies with Impact Built In: Work for Impact’s New Study Proves the Future of Work Is Already Here

Singapore 20th of October 2025 Work for Impact, the Certified B Corp redefining how organizations build global teams, has released its 2025 Impact Study — a data-backed and deeply human look at how global talent sourcing can be a way to unlock global opportunity, empower communities, and still deliver stronger results for business.

From Nairobi to New Delhi, from Manila to Tunis, the stories share a common thread: talent finding not just work, but dignity, stability, and the freedom to plan ahead. Behind every chart and percentage is a person thriving — a mother building a career while raising her children, a young graduate creating opportunities in his hometown, a freelancer becoming a mentor in her community.

“Seeing this model work – seeing people thrive because of it – is humbling,” said Geoff Hucker, Founder and CEO of Work for Impact. “We started with a simple belief: that fair pay and radical transparency could unlock human potential on a global scale. Today, the data proves it – purpose is not the opposite of business performance; it’s what makes it possible. This is what the future of work looks like – impactful by design, powered by people.”

Proof in Numbers: A Model That Grows People and Business

The Impact by Design Study, conducted by independent consultant Patricia Lay, validates Work for Impact’s founding vision – that doing right by people is a strategy for doing better business.

Key Results

95% of professionals found fair, stable, long-term work through Work for Impact.

92% reported improved quality of life – with tangible gains in housing, education, and healthcare.

86% saw positive ripple effects in their families and communities.

95% said they are highly satisfied working with Work for Impact.

Average earnings: 2.8x the local living wage, driving security and confidence for thousands of professionals.

All the while delivering faster hiring cycles, significant cost savings, and record customer satisfaction for clients.

“What’s remarkable is how consistent the pattern is,” noted Patricia Lay, who led the evaluation. “When you build fairness and trust into the foundation of a business model, it scales — for individuals, for companies, and for communities. The ripple effects are both measurable and deeply human.”

About the Study

The Impact Study applied a Theory of Change model to Work for Impact’s global talent activity through surveys, qualitative interviews, and field data from professionals in more than 10 countries. It explores how ethical, human-centered employment practices drive measurable outcomes — from retention and engagement to local economic development.

Learn more and read the full Impact Study at : https://sites.google.com/workforimpact.com/impact-study-1/home.