OpenSpecter Launches For Free, Self Hosted, Open Source Legal AI Platform

Last year, a small law firm posted to Reddit that Harvey AI had declined to schedule them a product demo. The reason, as reported publicly, was that their firm was too small. The post gathered hundreds of upvotes from lawyers sharing nearly identical experiences: per-user pricing that runs to $1,200 a month, minimum contract commitments that rule out boutique practices entirely, and in one widely circulated case, a $25,000 quote for four Legora licenses that went without a follow-up call.

Today, Quantera.ai releases OpenSpecter : a free, open-source legal AI platform covering the same category of capabilities, built specifically for every firm those conversations excluded.

OpenSpecter is self-hosted, and available now at github.com/QuanteraAI/OpenSpecter.

A Shifting Legal Technology Landscape

Legal AI has moved from an emerging category to an established market in a short span of time. Platforms such as Harvey AI and Legora have secured significant funding, signed enterprise contracts with major law firms, and positioned AI-assisted document review, legal research, and contract analysis as the new baseline for competitive legal practice.

The market validation is real. The access problem is equally real. Harvey has been reported to decline product demos to firms below a certain size threshold. Legora has quoted individual small practices at prices that exceed the annual technology budget of many boutique teams. The legal professionals locked out of these tools are not fringe cases. They are solo practitioners, regional firms, and in-house teams at growth-stage companies: a substantial portion of the profession, practicing the same law, with none of the same tools.

“Harvey is quoting $1,200 per user per month, and in documented cases is declining to demo to small firms at all,” said Akash Shrivastava, founder of Quantera.ai. “Legora is selling four licenses for $25,000 and not following up. Those prices do not reflect what it costs to build legal AI. They reflect a deliberate decision about who gets access to it. We made a different decision.” said Akash.

An Infrastructure-First Approach to Legal AI

OpenSpecter is structured as a free, open-source, self-hosted platform. Rather than a subscription service with a vendor-managed backend, it provides legal teams with full control over deployment, data handling, and model selection.

The platform covers the core workflows that define enterprise legal AI: document analysis and contract review, legal research with inline citation verification, tabular extraction across large document sets, and reusable workflow templates for tasks such as conditions precedent checklists, NDA summaries, SPA reviews, and change-of-control analyses. A matter-scoped project structure allows teams to organize documents, conversations, and review outputs by client or case, maintaining full context across every session.

The legal research layer cross-references more than 31 million legal documents across 178 jurisdictions, spanning common law systems including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore alongside civil law jurisdictions across Europe and Latin America, and international bodies including the United Nations and the Council of Europe. Every citation is verified before it surfaces in a workflow output.

The platform is built on a modern technical stack: Next.js 16, React 19, TypeScript, and Supabase, with Cloudflare R2-compatible object storage and a database schema that enforces Row Level Security across all content tables from the ground up.

Addressing Barriers to Adoption

The deployment model is built around user control. OpenSpecter runs within the user’s own infrastructure. Documents and data stay inside the firm’s environment. The platform connects to AI providers of the user’s choosing, including Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, and any OpenRouter-compatible model, using the firm’s own API credentials. There is no platform subscription, no per-seat fee, and no vendor data pipeline.

By removing licensing costs and per-seat pricing entirely, OpenSpecter makes the category accessible to firms that enterprise contracts have consistently excluded. A solo practitioner, a three-person criminal defense firm, and a mid-size regional practice all deploy the same system under the same terms as a large commercial team.

This model also eliminates vendor lock-in. Because the platform is open source and self-hosted, legal teams are not dependent on a single provider’s pricing decisions, product roadmap, or data policies. The system adapts to the firm, not the other way around.

Cultural and Market Context

The pricing debate in legal AI is well documented and increasingly public. Reddit threads on r/legaltech have accumulated thousands of comments from practitioners describing quotes they received, demos they were refused, and minimum commitments that put leading platforms out of reach. The frustration is not with the technology itself. It is with the decision to build that technology exclusively for the segment of the profession that needs it least.

OpenSpecter takes a different position. Its development prioritizes accessibility and transparency over growth metrics or enterprise positioning. The codebase is publicly auditable. Firms can inspect how documents are processed, which models handle sensitive client data, and how outputs are generated. That level of visibility is not available in any closed legal AI system currently on the market.

“We are not releasing this to start a conversation about access to legal AI,” said Shrivastava. “That conversation has been happening for years, in public, on forums, inside firms that know exactly what these tools can do and cannot get near them. We are releasing this because the conversation deserves an answer.”

Open Collaboration and Future Development

OpenSpecter’s invites participation from a global community of developers and legal professionals. The project is available at github.com/QuanteraAI/OpenSpecter, where the full codebase, issue tracker, and pull request process are publicly accessible.

This collaborative model reflects a broader shift across professional software toward open, auditable systems that prioritize user control over centralized ownership. Legal AI is a category with significant implications for client confidentiality, data sovereignty, and professional responsibility. The argument for transparency in how these systems are built and operated is not merely philosophical. It is practical.

OpenSpecter is in active development. Contributions from both developers and legal practitioners are welcome, and the project will continue to evolve in response to real-world use.

ABOUT QUANTERA.AI AND OPENSPECTER

Quantera.ai deploys agents in financial workflows, building applied AI systems and infrastructure for professional environments. OpenSpecter, Quantera’s open-source legal AI platform, provides law firms, in-house legal teams, and independent practitioners with tools for document analysis, contract review, legal research, tabular review, and workflow automation. The platform is self-hosted, and free to deploy. Firms supply their own AI provider credentials (BYOK) and run the system within their own infrastructure. Additional information is available at openspecter.com. The project codebase is publicly accessible on Github . For inquiries, contact Akash Shrivastava at akash@quantera.ai or on his LinkedIn .