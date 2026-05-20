Alejandra Montaño Explores Mexican American Identity, Womanhood, and Cultural Memory in New Contemporary Series

Contemporary Mexican American artist Alejandra Montaño has announced the release of a new body of work exploring the emotional, cultural, and spiritual experiences of Mexican and Mexican American women through symbolic contemporary portraiture.

Based in Tucson, Arizona, Montaño’s paintings combine bold color, emotional storytelling, spirituality, and cultural symbolism influenced by her upbringing in the historic Barrio Viejo neighborhood. The new collection reflects themes of resilience, family memory, womanhood, devotion, grief, and survival while continuing to position her work within broader conversations surrounding identity and representation in contemporary art.

The announcement arrives as collector interest surrounding Montaño’s work continues expanding throughout the United States and internationally, including collectors in England, Japan, and Korea.

According to Montaño, the collection focuses on portraying women with both vulnerability and strength existing simultaneously.

“The women in my paintings represent resilience, softness, faith, beauty, labor, and survival,” Montaño said. “I want the work to feel emotionally honest while still carrying strength and presence.”

A Self Taught Artist Rooted in Barrio Viejo Storytelling

Raised in Tucson’s Barrio Viejo neighborhood, Montaño grew up surrounded by art, music, family storytelling, and cultural traditions that became foundational influences within her artistic practice.

Her parents’ studio was one of her earliest creative influences, a place where her mother taught and where Montaño was surrounded by painting, artistic expression, and community from a young age. That environment helped shape the intuitive and emotional approach that now defines her work.

Unlike many traditionally trained artists, Montaño developed her visual language independently through experimentation, observation, memory, and lived experience.

“Being self taught allowed me to create from instinct and emotion rather than rules,” she explained. “My work developed naturally through culture, memory, and experience.”

Working primarily in acrylic on canvas, Montaño often paints women, saints, florals, sacred imagery, geometric forms, and symbolic references connected to spirituality and heritage. Her work intentionally balances contemporary visual language with deeply personal cultural narratives.

“A lot of my work is about honoring where we come from while still creating something contemporary,” Montaño said.

The artist describes many of her paintings as visual expressions of cultural preservation through emotional storytelling.

“My paintings are love letters to culture, family, memory, and resilience,” she added.

Loss, Resilience, and Returning Fully to Painting

A major turning point in Montaño’s career came following the passing of her father, artist Armando Montaño, in 2024. According to the artist, the experience profoundly shaped both her personal life and creative direction.

Before his passing, her father encouraged her to continue developing her work seriously and trust her artistic instincts. Following that loss, Montaño made the decision to fully recommit herself to painting and build a new chapter within her artistic career.

At the same time, she was also navigating personal hardship, emotional rebuilding, and years of self doubt surrounding her creative ambitions.

“There were moments where nobody believed in me the way I needed them to,” Montaño said. “So I had to learn to believe in myself.”

According to the artist, much of her recent work reflects the emotional process of rebuilding identity and confidence through creativity.

“Painting became the place where I rebuilt my confidence,” she explained. “Art gave me purpose during a time when I felt like I was rebuilding my entire life.”

The emotional honesty behind the work has become one of the defining characteristics drawing audiences and collectors toward her paintings.

“A lot of my work comes from surviving emotionally and still choosing softness, beauty, and hope,” Montaño said.

Expanding Visibility Within Contemporary Southwestern Art Spaces

As visibility surrounding Montaño’s work continues growing, the artist is increasingly focused on positioning her practice within contemporary Southwestern and Mexican American art conversations.

Her paintings have already appeared through exhibitions, cultural collaborations, and artistic partnerships connected to Tucson’s creative community and broader regional art spaces. She has also collaborated with organizations including the Tucson International Mariachi Conference.

According to Montaño, she remains particularly interested in creating greater visibility for Mexican American women and artists within contemporary art institutions and collector spaces.

“Representation matters to me. I want young Mexican American artists and women to feel seen within contemporary art spaces.” she said.

The artist is currently continuing work connected to future collections and exhibition opportunities tied to Santa Fe and the broader Southwest contemporary art market.

Collectors and audiences have increasingly connected to the emotional accessibility of the work alongside its cultural specificity.

“My work is about resilience, memory, culture, and spirit existing all at once,” Montaño explained.

Contemporary Art as Cultural Preservation

While Montaño’s work continues evolving visually, she says the emotional and cultural foundation behind the paintings remains central to her practice.

She views painting not only as artistic expression, but also as a method of preserving memory, honoring heritage, and documenting lived experiences often underrepresented within contemporary art spaces.

The work frequently explores how identity, grief, femininity, spirituality, and family history intersect through both symbolism and portraiture.

“Success for me is not only about recognition,” Montaño said. “It is about making the younger version of myself proud — the little girl growing up in Barrio Viejo surrounded by art, who dreamed of becoming the artist I am today.”

As her contemporary practice continues growing, Montaño remains focused on creating paintings that feel visually bold while maintaining emotional depth and human connection.

“I paint from memory, emotion, culture, and instinct,” she said.

About Alejandra Arte

Alejandra Arte is the contemporary art practice of Tucson based Mexican American visual artist Alejandra Montaño. Raised in the historic Barrio Viejo neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, Montaño creates emotionally driven contemporary paintings influenced by Mexican culture, spirituality, symbolism, family memory, and the resilience of Mexican American identity. Working primarily in acrylic on canvas, her work explores themes of womanhood, heritage, emotional transformation, and cultural storytelling through contemporary portraiture and intuitive painting. Her work is collected throughout the United States and internationally, including collectors in England, Japan, and Korea.

Additional information, media features, and artwork collections are available at Alejandra Arte . Follow her work on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook . Media inquiries may be directed to senorita.artista@gmail.com.