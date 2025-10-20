From Lockdowns to Leadership: Joseph Cannizzo Inspires Pasco County SMBs

After nearly 17 months of forced closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, martial arts school owner Joseph Cannizzo has emerged from one of the most challenging chapters of his life to become a champion for small business owners and entrepreneurs across Pasco County.

Lifting Up Fitness-Based Businesses in Difficult Times

Joe, once a thriving martial arts instructor in New York City, saw his business shuttered during the pandemic due to local mandates. Determined to stand up for small business rights, he joined a coalition of business owners in a lawsuit against now former Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City, seeking accountability and relief for the fitness industry — one of the sectors hit hardest by the shutdowns.

When local avenues failed to bring relief, Joe took his fight to the national stage, marching to Washington, D.C., to lobby for federal aid to support independent gym and fitness studio owners. Though his lobbying efforts ultimately did not result in legislation, Joe’s commitment to advocacy sparked a deeper mission: to help other entrepreneurs rebuild and thrive.

Relocating to New Port Richey, Florida, Joe reopened his martial arts school with renewed purpose. His dedication to discipline, community, and resilience quickly caught the attention of local leaders.

Today, Joe serves as the Resident Entrepreneur for Pasco County’s SmartStart Program, a business incubator that provides mentorship and resources to help small business owners launch and grow successful ventures.

“When my school was shut down, I lost not just my livelihood, but my purpose,” Joe said. “Now, I get to help others find the strength to rebuild what they’ve lost — and that’s far more rewarding than anything I’ve done before.”

Through his work with SmartStart, Joe now mentors aspiring entrepreneurs, offering practical business coaching on everything from startup strategy to long-term growth planning. His journey — from fighting for survival in New York to fostering opportunity in Florida — embodies the resilience of America’s small business community.

About Joseph Cannizzo

Joseph Cannizzo, or Joe, is a professional business coach who helps business owners get out of the rut through strategy, execution and accountability. His expertise covers marketing, public relations, media, S.W.A.T analysis, handling employees, and managing workspaces.

