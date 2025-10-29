SEC.co Launches Advanced Security Automation Service to Transform Cyber Threat Detection and Response

SEC.co, a leading provider of cybersecurity and automation solutions, today announced the launch of its new Security Automation Service — a next-generation platform designed to streamline and accelerate how organizations detect, analyze, and respond to cyber threats. The service integrates advanced AI-driven workflows with security operations, helping companies minimize risk, reduce manual workload, and ensure faster, more consistent threat resolution.

In an era of increasingly complex cyberattacks and stretched IT teams, SEC.co’s Security Automation solution delivers real-time visibility and orchestration across systems — from endpoint monitoring and incident response to compliance management and cloud security operations.

“Organizations are facing a critical shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, while the volume and sophistication of threats continue to rise,” said Eric Lamanna, Vice President of Sales at SEC.co. “Our Security Automation platform allows enterprises to act with precision and speed, automating the response process so that their teams can focus on what truly matters — strategic prevention and resilience.”

The new platform leverages advanced analytics, behavioral monitoring, and machine learning to detect anomalies faster than traditional manual methods. It also integrates seamlessly with existing IT and security infrastructures, offering plug-and-play compatibility across leading SIEM, SOAR, and endpoint detection systems.

“Automation is the natural evolution of cybersecurity,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at SEC.co. “Manual triage and delayed responses leave organizations vulnerable. Security Automation eliminates those delays, transforming reactive processes into proactive, predictive protection. It’s about arming our clients with the tools to stay ahead — not just keep up.”

The Security Automation service is part of SEC.co’s growing portfolio of cybersecurity and compliance offerings, which help organizations modernize their operations, reduce human error, and ensure end-to-end protection of digital assets. The platform is available immediately to clients across all major industries, including finance, healthcare, retail, and government.

“At SEC.co, our mission is to simplify the complexity of cybersecurity through intelligent automation,” said Nate Nead, Chief Executive Officer of SEC.co. “This launch underscores our commitment to building scalable, AI-powered systems that protect enterprises at machine speed while maintaining the flexibility and compliance they require to operate confidently in a digital world.”

About SEC.co

Founded by DEV, a custom software development services firm, SEC.co is a cybersecurity and automation firm that empowers organizations to defend and scale their operations through intelligent, AI-driven security solutions. From managed detection and response to compliance automation and risk orchestration, SEC.co helps businesses stay protected, proactive, and prepared in an ever-evolving threat landscape.