How SOLD Elevated Cushman & Wakefield Core’s SEO Performance in the UAE

Nov 18, 2025

A practical look at the strategy, fixes, and AI-focused approach behind the results.﻿

SOLD continues to be recognised as one of the best SEO agency in Dubai for real estate brands looking to scale organically. When Cushman & Wakefield Core approached SOLD, the objective was straightforward: improve their organic visibility, strengthen their presence across high-intent commercial real estate searches, and build a foundation that works not just for today’s Google searches but for tomorrow’s AI-driven ones.

As one of the UAE’s leading commercial real estate advisory firms, Cushman & Wakefield Core already had strong brand recognition. What they needed was a digital structure that matched that reputation. That’s where SOLD stepped in.

In this blog, we break down the journey, the improvements, and the results that came from the partnership, explained in a simple, human, and practical way.

Where We Started: Understanding the Gaps

Before making changes, our team conducted a complete SEO and AI-search audit of the Cushman & Wakefield Core website. The goal wasn’t just to find technical issues; it was to understand how users search for commercial real estate in 2025 and how the site could better support that journey.

A few clear opportunities emerged:

  • Several important category pages weren’t ranking for the right queries
  • Internal linking was thin, limiting topical authority
  • Metadata and headers needed restructuring
  • Recent site updates had left technical gaps
  • The site wasn’t mapped to conversational or AI-assisted search patterns
  • Content wasn’t fully aligned with the questions businesses ask when searching for offices or commercial advisory services

This gave us a clear plan: fix the foundation, organise the content, and prepare it for both search engines and AI-driven discovery platforms.

Phase 1: Technical Clean-Up and Structural Fixes

The first phase focused on technical clarity, the backbone of strong SEO.

Our work included:

  • Improving page hierarchy and internal linking
  • Rewriting metadata across priority pages
  • Fixing crawl issues and non-indexed URLs
  • Enhancing schema markup for commercial listings and service pages
  • Cleaning up redirect loops and unnecessary page variations
  • Auditing site performance to improve load time and responsiveness

These aren’t the glamorous parts of SEO, but they are the ones that quietly move the needle. Once the foundation was in place, we shifted our focus to content and topical authority.                      

Phase 2: Optimising Core Commercial Real Estate Pages

Cushman & Wakefield Core’s primary audience searches differently from residential buyers. Businesses, investors, and corporates want:

  • Office spaces in specific districts
  • Market reports and advisory insights
  • Leasing information
  • Valuation details
  • Workspace trends

To align with this, we refined and reorganised the pages that matter most:

  • Commercial leasing
  • Advisory services
  • Offices for rent and sale
  • Valuations
  • Market research and reports

Each page received improved structure, clearer messaging, better search intent alignment, and more relevant internal linking. This helped Google understand the expertise behind each offering and positioned the brand as a trusted commercial real estate authority.

Phase 3: AI-Search Optimisation Preparing for the Next Era

This is where SOLD’s approach stands out.

Search is no longer limited to Google. Today, a user might ask:

  • “Best areas in Dubai for corporate offices?”
  • “Office rent trends in Dubai 2025?”
  • “Cost of leasing commercial space in Business Bay?”

These aren’t keywords; they’re full sentences typed into ChatGPT, Gemini, or Perplexity.

We analysed real conversational patterns and built new content structures that answer questions the way AI tools expect:

  • Clear, direct phrasing
  • Structured lists
  • Short paragraphs
  • Topic clusters that connect to authoritative pillar pages
  • Strong definitions and explanations

This made the content not only better for users but also more discoverable in AI-driven search results.

The Impact: Early Results That Show Strong Momentum

While SEO is a long-term channel, the early improvements for Cushman & Wakefield Core were meaningful:

  • Multiple commercial-related keywords entered the Top 10 and Top 20
  • Visibility improved across high-intent categories like leasing and advisory
  • Organic impressions grew week-on-week
  • Technical fixes helped Google crawl and understand the website more effectively
  • Improved structure increased the chances of showing in AI and conversational search answers

In short, the brand became more visible, more relevant, and more aligned with the real needs of its audience.

What This Means for Real Estate Brands in the UAE

The UAE’s real estate market is becoming increasingly digital. Whether residential or commercial, users expect information instantly, and they’re searching across multiple platforms.

The Cushman & Wakefield Core project reinforces a larger point:

SEO is no longer about keywords, it’s about building digital authority.

And in the coming years, authority will be defined not just by Google, but by every AI assistant that becomes part of a user’s decision journey.

Final Thoughts

Working with Cushman & Wakefield Core allowed us to apply our modern SEO blueprint: technical clarity, strategic content, and AI-readiness. It’s a partnership built on transparency, performance, and a shared vision for long-term digital growth.

As a specialised real estate marketing agency, SOLD focuses on building long-term digital authority for property brands in the UAE.

