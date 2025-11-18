TalkToDai launches globally to help learners move from textbook knowledge to speaking to locals with confidence

TalkToDai, an AI-powered language learning app focused on real conversational fluency, has launched globally to help learners overcome the gap from simply “knowing” a language to confidently using it in daily life. The app was created out of a personal need for the creator, who immigrated to Switzerland and noticed the diversity of languages surrounding him. Despite preparing beforehand, learning the grammar and doing vocab drills, he found himself frozen in real-world situations.

It goes without saying that communication skills contribute greatly to one’s success in life. For example, an OECD analysis found that differences in language mastery explain a large part of why foreign-born workers earn less or hold lower-skilled jobs than their native-born peers. Meanwhile, peer-reviewed studies on foreign language anxiety confirm that even proficient learners can be held back by fear of judgment or low self-trust, which suppresses their willingness to communicate in spontaneous situations.

TalkToDai addresses this confidence gap with realistic, low-pressure conversations and adaptive AI support. Dai is your patient companion that:

Adapts to your level in real time

Corrects your mistakes on the fly without over-teaching or shaming

Teaches you idioms, slang, and casual tone to reflect how people actually speak

Early adoption among 500+ Thai university students using TalkToDai to ace their English oral exams has shown strong demand for confidence-building conversation beyond vocabulary drills. With the global launch, TalkToDai is expanding across Southeast Asia and Europe, giving intermediate learners a way to finally speak the way they think, and knowing that it’s okay to make mistakes.

“I’ve had more success at learning languages past the beginner stage from dating apps than traditional language learning apps, where I get to talk to actual people in casual, natural ways. I made TalkToDai to simulate this learning environment in a lower-stakes, safer, and more personalized way,” said Bhada Yun, creator of TalkToDai.

The idea for TalkToDai took shape during Bhada’s time studying and working in Switzerland, where daily interactions in French and German often felt intimidating despite years of study. What began as a small side project to create a natural speaking companion evolved into a full app after realizing how many others faced the same frustration—confident on paper, but not in conversation.

Unlike traditional apps that focus on correctness, TalkToDai focuses on comfort. It helps users overcome hesitation through continuous, human-like conversation. The kind that makes language part of life, not just study.

~ Built for learners who already know the basics but hesitate to speak naturally in real life.

~TalkToDai is a human-like conversational agent that adapts to each person’s level, rhythm, and goals; judgment-free conversations that build confidence.

~ Global rollout follows early use and validation among 500+ Thai university students practicing conversational English.

