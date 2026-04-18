Two US Citizens Sentenced For Operating Laptop Farms In North Korea IT Worker Scheme Targeting American Companies

Two U.S. citizens have been sentenced to prison for supporting a scheme that enabled North Korean IT workers to secure remote jobs at American companies, with authorities stating the operation generated millions of dollars and exposed corporate systems to potential data theft.

DOJ Details Sentences And Roles In Operation

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentencing of Kejia Wang and Zhenxing Wang, both residents of New Jersey. Kejia Wang received a sentence of seven and a half years, while Zhenxing Wang was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Authorities said the two facilitated the scheme by operating “laptop farms” within the United States. These setups allowed North Korean workers to remotely access computers located in the U.S., making it appear as though they were working domestically.

Scheme Involved Identity Theft And Corporate Infiltration

According to the DOJ, the operation generated approximately $5 million for North Korea. Co-conspirators allegedly stole the identities of more than 80 Americans and used them to obtain employment at over 100 U.S. companies, including Fortune 500 firms.

This access allowed North Korean workers to collect salaries and, in some instances, obtain sensitive materials such as trade secrets and source code.

John A. Eisenberg stated that the scheme placed North Korean workers inside U.S. corporate systems, creating risks to national security.

Laptop Farms And Financial Channels Enabled Payments

Prosecutors said that between 2021 and 2024, Kejia Wang managed large-scale laptop farms consisting of hundreds of computers, while Zhenxing Wang hosted devices at his residence.

The two also established shell companies and financial accounts tied to the fraudulent workers. These structures enabled the transfer of millions of dollars in payments, which were later sent overseas.

The DOJ reported that the defendants, along with four additional U.S.-based facilitators, received nearly $700,000 in compensation for their roles.

Data Theft Incident And Ongoing Investigation

In one instance cited by the DOJ, individuals involved in the scheme accessed and stole export-controlled data from an unnamed California-based AI company.

Authorities have announced rewards of up to $5 million for information that could help disrupt similar operations. The reward applies to details about nine individuals believed to be connected to the scheme.

Broader Context Of North Korean Cyber Activity

The case forms part of ongoing enforcement efforts targeting North Korea’s use of remote IT work schemes to generate revenue. U.S. officials have linked these activities to broader financial strategies that include large-scale cryptocurrency theft, which exceeded $2 billion last year.

These operations are viewed as a method for funding government activities, including weapons programs, amid international sanctions that restrict North Korea’s access to global financial systems.

Recruitment Countermeasures Highlight Screening Challenges

Companies and recruiters have adopted screening techniques to identify suspected participants in such schemes. Some have asked applicants to make statements critical of Kim Jong-un, which would be prohibited under North Korean law.

In one widely shared interview example, an applicant hesitated when prompted to make such a statement and ended the call shortly afterward.

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