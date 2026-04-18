Motorola Lawsuit In India Targets Social Media Platforms And Creators Over Alleged Defamatory Content

Motorola has filed a lawsuit in India seeking removal of online content it claims is defamatory, naming major social media platforms and dozens of content creators, as legal experts warn the case could affect how product criticism is handled online.

Legal Filing Seeks Broad Injunction Against Online Content

The lawsuit, filed in a Bengaluru court and reviewed by TechCrunch, names platforms including X, YouTube, and Instagram. Motorola is requesting takedown of specific posts and a permanent injunction to restrict what it describes as false or defamatory content about its devices.

The filing spans more than 60 pages and references hundreds of posts, including videos alleging device malfunctions and claims of phones catching fire. It also targets certain negative product reviews and user commentary that the company alleges are inaccurate or misleading.

Company Cites Safety Concerns While Reviewing Scope

In a statement, a Motorola spokesperson said the legal action was taken “in the interest of public safety,” focusing on what the company described as demonstrably false claims about devices exploding or catching fire. The spokesperson added that the company does not intend to suppress legitimate criticism and is reviewing the scope of the case, while apologizing to creators who may have been affected unintentionally.

Creators Report Notification And Concerns Over Impact

Two content creators named in the lawsuit said they became aware of the case after receiving notifications from X’s support team. The platform informed them that their accounts had been referenced in the proceedings and advised them of options including seeking legal counsel, contesting the case, or removing the content.

One creator stated that the post cited in the complaint referred to a verified incident in which the company replaced a device. The individual described the legal action as distressing and indicated they may reduce coverage, including positive content, as a result.

India Market Importance And Consumer Reliance On Reviews

India represents Motorola’s second-largest market after the United States, accounting for approximately 21% of its global smartphone shipments in 2025, according to International Data Corporation. More than 90% of shipments in India fall within the sub-$250 segment, where consumers often depend on online reviews and word-of-mouth recommendations.

Legal Experts Warn Of Chilling Effect On Speech

Apar Gupta, a lawyer and founding director of the Internet Freedom Foundation, stated that combining hundreds of URLs into a single complaint risks treating distinct categories of content as one.

He warned that such actions could create a “chilling effect,” as creators may remove content to avoid legal costs and pressure. He noted that independent product criticism, which consumers rely on to assess quality and safety, could be particularly affected.

Industry Voices Divided On Handling Online Criticism

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ and former head of Realme India, supported stricter measures against misinformation, stating that free speech does not permit defamation and warning of legal action against unverified claims.

In contrast, Sunil Raina of Lava International said companies can either address criticism or suppress it, suggesting improvement as an alternative response.

Case Reflects Evolving Regulatory And Industry Landscape

The case comes as India considers updates to its IT regulations that would increase oversight of online content. Observers note that the outcome may influence how companies and creators navigate liability and criticism in the country’s digital ecosystem.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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