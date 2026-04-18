DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Business Latest Newsbreak

Airwallex Launches Global Point Of Sale Product To Expand Payments Platform And Compete With Stripe And Adyen

ByJolyen

Apr 18, 2026

Airwallex Launches Global Point Of Sale Product To Expand Payments Platform And Compete With Stripe And Adyen

Airwallex has introduced a new point-of-sale product designed to handle in-person payments across multiple countries from a single platform, extending its payments infrastructure into physical retail and increasing competition with firms including Stripe and Adyen.

New POS Product Targets Cross Border Payment Complexity

The company’s new offering allows businesses to accept in-person payments globally without onboarding separate local providers in each market. The system integrates with Airwallex’s existing infrastructure, which connects online and offline payments while providing unified reporting and back-office integrations.

Jack Zhang stated that companies expanding internationally often face fragmented compliance requirements and must manage multiple vendor relationships. The new product aims to centralize those processes within a single platform.

Expansion Builds On Long Term Infrastructure Strategy

Founded in 2015, Airwallex focused on building its own payment rails to address inefficiencies in cross-border transactions. Zhang said the company’s approach differs from competitors by emphasizing local infrastructure, including regulatory licenses and banking capabilities.

In 2019, Stripe offered to acquire Airwallex for $1.2 billion, when the company reported approximately $2 million in revenue. Zhang initially agreed before deciding to continue building the business independently.

Scale And Licensing Differentiate Platform Capabilities

Airwallex reports annualized revenue of about $1.3 billion, growing at roughly 85% annually. The company says it serves more than 46,000 U.S. businesses and processes around $100 billion in annual payment volume.

The platform holds close to 90 regulatory licenses across about 50 markets and connects to local payment networks in more than 120 countries. It supports transactions in over 90 currencies.

Zhang stated that these licenses enable capabilities such as holding and managing funds within local markets. He cited Japan as an example, where Airwallex spent seven years obtaining a license that allows funds to be retained and managed domestically rather than immediately transferred to external accounts.

Competitive Landscape Includes Modern And Legacy Providers

Airwallex’s expansion into in-person payments places it in direct competition with Adyen, which also emphasizes global infrastructure. It also competes with companies such as Square in the point-of-sale segment.

Legacy providers, including Fiserv, Global Payments, and Worldpay, continue to hold significant market share in physical retail, though their systems rely on older architectures.

Adoption Hinges On Multinational Demand

The company is positioning its product for businesses operating across multiple countries, where managing separate payment systems can create operational complexity. Whether companies currently using Stripe or Square will adopt the platform remains uncertain.

Zhang stated that competition in the payments sector has remained limited despite the market’s size, as Airwallex continues to position its infrastructure as an alternative for global operations.

Featured image credits: World Economic Forum / Sikarin Fon Thanachaiary via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Man Leads Book Announced by Ro Elori Cutno-Grangenois: Transforming Family Dynamics
Apr 20, 2026 Ethan Lin
AMATORUS WOUND GUARD Passes all Antimicrobial Efficacy Testing
Apr 19, 2026 Ethan Lin
SMMPanelOne Introduces Scalable SMM Panel Solutions for Social Media Growth Across Platforms
Apr 19, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801