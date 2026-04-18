Google Adds Side By Side Web Viewing And Tab Context Search To AI Mode In Chrome

Google has introduced new updates to AI Mode in Chrome, enabling side-by-side web page viewing and expanded context integration, as the company aims to streamline how users explore information and interact with search results.

Side By Side Interface Keeps Search Context Intact

The updated AI Mode now allows users on Chrome desktop to open web pages alongside the conversational search interface. When a user clicks a link, the page appears next to AI Mode rather than replacing it.

This setup allows users to review content, compare information, and ask follow-up questions without leaving their current search context. Google states that the feature is designed to reduce the need to switch between tabs while working through complex queries.

In one example, users searching for a coffee maker can describe their preferences in AI Mode, review suggested products, and open a retailer’s page next to the search interface. From there, they can ask detailed questions, such as product maintenance, with AI Mode drawing from both the open page and broader web data.

Google notes that early testers reported improved focus when using the dual-pane interface, particularly when working with long articles or videos.

Tab Integration Expands Contextual Search Capabilities

The company has also added a feature that allows users to include open Chrome tabs in their AI Mode queries. Accessible through a “plus” menu in the search box, the option enables users to select recent tabs and incorporate their content into a single search.

This function works across desktop and mobile versions of Chrome. Users can combine multiple tabs, images, and files to provide additional context for AI-generated responses.

For example, someone researching hiking trails can include existing tabs and request similar options in a new location. A student preparing for a statistics exam can add lecture slides, notes, and open resources to generate examples or explanations tied to their materials.

Availability Limited To United States At Launch

The updated AI Mode features are currently available in the United States. Google has stated that it plans to expand access to additional regions over time.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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