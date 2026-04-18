Steadfast Billing Solutions Announces Launch, Redefining Dental Billing

Steadfast Billing Solutions, a newly established U.S.-based dental billing company, today announces its official launch. Co-founded in 2026 by industry veterans Ashleigh Scarfone and Shelby Kolb, the company was built on a combined 25 years of hands-on experience in dental administration and insurance billing. With Ashleigh’s 13 years of experience and Shelby’s 12 years across clinical assisting, insurance coordination, and full-cycle dental billing, the founders developed a direct, front-line understanding of how the dental billing industry has evolved, and not always for the better.

Rather than emerging from a traditional corporate environment, Steadfast was shaped through real-world experience inside dental systems that have become increasingly high-volume, transactional, and disconnected. Over the years, the founders observed a consistent pattern across billing companies where speed and volume were often prioritized over accuracy, transparency, and long-term practice health, frequently resulting in lost human connection and limited focus on meaningful problem-solving for dental practices.

Filling the Gaps in Dental Billing: An Industry-Wide Challenge

The dental billing industry has long been characterized by transactional relationships, volume-driven business models, and a lack of transparency. Many dental practices operate under the assumption that their billing processes are sufficient, only to discover later that overlooked details and inadequate follow-up can lead to significant revenue loss over time.

Steadfast Billing Solutions enters the market with a mission to bring heightened precision and partnership to dental billing. Co-founder Ashleigh Scarfone, who brings over eight years of experience working with more than 50 dental practices across various specialties, notes that the intricacies of dental billing often go unnoticed until financial discrepancies arise.

“Dental billing is not just about getting claims out the door. It is about making sure they are done right, followed up on consistently, and fully understood from start to finish. That is where most of the difference is made,” Scarfone says.

This philosophy underpins Steadfast’s operational model, which is built around proactive identification and resolution of billing issues, rather than reactive troubleshooting after problems become apparent.

A New Standard: Precision, Accountability, and Partnership

Steadfast Billing Solutions distinguishes itself by operating as an extension of each dental practice it serves, instead of functioning as an outside vendor. The company’s flat-rate pricing model, based on adjusted production, is designed to promote transparency and align incentives around quality rather than volume. This approach stands in contrast to traditional percentage-based billing structures that can lead to inconsistent service and misaligned priorities.

Co-founder Shelby Kolb emphasizes the importance of relationships in Steadfast’s business model. “We do not see ourselves as a vendor. We see ourselves as part of the practice. When something is not working, our mindset is never ‘that is not our role’, it is ‘how do we fix this together?’”

By focusing on next-day claim submissions, rigorous documentation, and consistent follow-up on all claims over 30 days, Steadfast ensures that each client receives the attention required to maximize collections and minimize revenue leakage. Their methodical approach aims to provide dental practices with greater confidence in the financial health of their organizations.

Navigating Complex Insurance Scenarios: Expertise in Coordination of Benefits

Steadfast Billing Solutions specializes in complex insurance cases, particularly Coordination of Benefits, where insurers determine primary coverage for patients with multiple plans. Errors in this process can result in inaccurate balances, improper write-offs, and missed reimbursements. The team identifies and corrects these issues at both the claim and account levels, helping practices recover revenue and prevent future losses, while noting that many practices are unaware of these gaps until closer review reveals inefficiencies affecting time, finances, and clarity.

From Transactional Service to Trusted Partner: A Shift in Mindset

The founders of Steadfast Billing Solutions recognized a need for an intentional, relationship-focused approach to dental billing after years of working within high-volume, process-driven environments. Their experience revealed that many billing companies prioritize growth and profitability at the expense of individualized service, leading to a disconnect between billing teams and the practices they support.

Steadfast was created to be different. Rather than treating clients as account numbers in a workflow, the company’s team invests in understanding the specific needs, stressors, and goals of each practice. This partnership-driven model allows for open communication, proactive problem-solving, and a sense of shared accountability, qualities that are often absent in the industry.

“Billing should bring confidence, not confusion,” says Scarfone. “If a practice constantly feels unsure about their numbers, that is usually a sign something needs to be addressed.”

Building Trust Through Transparency and Systematic Execution

Trust is central to Steadfast’s approach, supported by transparent pricing, clear communication, and detailed execution. Through consistent insights and a structured workflow including prompt claim submission and follow-up, practices gain visibility into billing processes, helping identify gaps early and ensure accurate reimbursement.

The Impact: Financial Health and Practice Confidence

Effective dental billing is not just about immediate collections; it is about safeguarding the long-term financial health of a practice. Lost revenue due to minor errors or inconsistent processes can accumulate over months and years, ultimately affecting a practice’s ability to grow, invest, and serve patients.

Steadfast Billing Solutions aims to shift the narrative by providing a higher standard of service, one rooted in accuracy, integrity, and a commitment to doing the work right the first time. The company’s relationship-driven approach empowers dental practices to focus on patient care, confident that their revenue cycle is in capable hands.

Award Recognition: Best Dental Billing Company 2026

Steadfast Billing Solutions has been named the Best Dental Billing Company in the United States of 2026 by Best of Best Review, recognizing its precision-driven processes, transparent flat-rate model, and expertise in complex insurance billing.

Raising the Bar for Dental Billing Nationwide

As Steadfast Billing Solutions establishes its presence in the dental billing industry, its founders are committed to expanding reach and setting a new benchmark for service excellence. Their vision is not to become the largest billing company, but to be the most trusted partner for practices seeking a reliable and precise approach to revenue management.

About Steadfast Billing Solutions

Steadfast Billing Solutions is a U.S.-based dental billing company specializing in insurance claims management, accounts receivable optimization, and revenue cycle accuracy for dental practices nationwide. Founded in 2026 by Ashleigh Scarfone and Shelby Kolb, the company was created to address a critical gap in the dental billing space: the need for precision, accountability, and true partnership. Steadfast operates on a flat-rate pricing model and emphasizes high-detail execution, transparent communication, and long-term financial health for the practices it serves.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Scarfone

Co-Founder, Steadfast Billing Solutions

Email: info@steadfastbilling.com

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