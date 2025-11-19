FEPPO Ranks on Amazon’s Bestseller List, Reaching Over 2 Million U.S. Households – Leading the Trend in “Healthy, Happy Home Living”

FEPPO, a smart small appliance brand, announced today that its innovative lineup has reached more than 2 million American households and continues to top Amazon’s “Home Essentials” bestseller list.

As consumers’ pursuit of a “healthy and happy home” becomes increasingly strong, FEPPO is redefining the warmth, cleanliness, and comfort of family life through intelligent technology and scenario-based innovation.

In 2025, FEPPO launched a variety of innovative new products, including the FEPPO Towel Warmer, FEPPO Electric Warming Tray, and 4-in-1 Bed Vacuum Cleaner PRO, offering families a spa-like bathing experience, mealtime warmth that lasts, and scientifically backed cleaning solutions for healthier sleep.

“Our goal is not to make home appliances more complicated, but to make life simpler and more comfortable.”

“True innovation stems from gaining insight into the smallest yet most authentic moments of happiness within families,” stated the head of FEPPO

Redefining Happiness at Home: Meeting America’s Demand for Health, Comfort, and Personalization

In the post-pandemic era, American households’ expectations for household products have shifted from “functionality” to “emotional value”. The success of FEPPO is precisely due to its grasp of this psychological shift from “optional” to “essential” products.

North American consumers are more concerned about:

Health guardian: A home environment free from bacteria, mites, and chemical cleaning agents.

Comfortable experience: Allow every family member to feel warmth, softness, and care.

Personalized happiness: Aesthetic and intelligent experiences that can integrate into different lifestyles.

Driven by three major market trends: FEPPO’s innovation engine

A Surge in Demand for Health-Focused Living

According to NPD data, over 90% of consumers regard “home health” as a fundamental aspect of their lives. Antibacterial and anti-mite products have seen a 40% compound annual growth rate. FEPPO’s 4-in-1 anti-mite vacuum cleaner and steam cleaning product series have become representatives of this trend.

User experience upgrade

With user insights at its core, FEPPO simplifies complex technology into user-friendly scenarios:

The food vacuum preserver extends freshness by 5 times

The electric heating tray maintains the ideal temperature for the taste of the meal

The all-in-one mite vacuum effectively eliminates allergens

The rise of happiness-driven consumption

Modern consumers are willing to pay for “instant happiness”.

FEPPO’s heated towel warmer, smart thermos cup, and warming plate all focus on “warmth and a sense of ritual”, making them popular choices as holiday gifts.

Product matrix: Creating a “fresh, warm, and clean” home ecosystem

Thermal insulation series – constant temperature care

FEPPO Towel Warmer

Create a warm ritual after bathing, and become the new favorite in winter bathrooms

Official limited-time link: https://feppo.com/products/large-heated-towel-warmer-bucket

FEPPO 4-in-1 Electric Warming Tray

Modular design and ten-level temperature control make family dinners more ceremonial.

Cleaning Series – Sterile Peace of Mind

4-in-1 Mattress Vacuum Cleaner PRO

16KPa strong suction power + UV sterilization + hot air dehumidification + fragrance, bringing cleanliness and peace of mind to pet families and allergy sufferers.

FEPPO 2‑in‑1 Steam Mop & Handheld Cleaner

10‑in‑1 Attachments for Floors, Grout, Windows | Chemical‑Free, Your Ultimate Cleaning Sidekick

Preservation Series – Long-lasting Freshness

Vacuum preserver and sealing machine

Extend the freshness of food, reduce waste, and advocate for environmentally friendly eating.

Comfort Series – Gentle Assistance for Life

Portable steam iron, rotating fruit plate, chocolate fondue machine

Add a sense of happiness and life aesthetics to the details.

Beyond Appliances: Becoming a Life Partner for Families Worldwide

Since its establishment in 2013, FEPPO has always adhered to the brand philosophy of “Smart Comfortable Life”. The brand team is composed of engineers and designers from North America and Asia, focusing on energy-saving and environmental protection, health and happiness, and user-centered product innovation.

The CEO of FEPPO concluded:

“We believe technology should feel warm, not cold. FEPPO isn’t just creating appliances – we’re building a lifestyle that brings families closer and makes daily life more joyful..”

About FEPPO

FEPPO is an innovative smart small appliance brand founded in 2013, dedicated to enhancing the health and comfort experience of family life through technological innovation.

The products cover four major series: intelligent heating, healthy cleaning, food preservation, and comfortable living. They are sold in dozens of countries and regions worldwide and trusted by millions of families.

During the Black Friday and Christmas shopping seasons in 2025, multiple products under the FEPPO brand made it to Amazon’s “Home Goods List”, becoming popular choices for gift-giving and personal use. FEPPO is actively promoting the contextual interconnection of smart home appliances, making healthy home living – defined by freshness, warmth, cleanliness, and comfort – more accessible than ever.