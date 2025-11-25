DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Lifestyle Newsbreak Technology

ChatGPT Adds Dedicated Shopping Assistant Ahead Of Holiday Season

ByJolyen

Nov 25, 2025

ChatGPT Adds Dedicated Shopping Assistant Ahead Of Holiday Season

OpenAI is rolling out a new shopping assistant inside ChatGPT, giving users a dedicated tool to compare products, track down deals, and research purchases ahead of Black Friday. The feature, called shopping research, is available to all users — including those on the free tier — with near-unlimited access through the holidays.

Users can launch the tool by selecting “Shopping research” from the + menu, or by entering a prompt that ChatGPT automatically redirects to its new commerce-focused model. Queries such as “find the quietest cordless stick vacuum for a small apartment” will be handled by the assistant without additional steps.

The system supports product comparisons, gift suggestions, and visual lookalikes. For example, users can upload a photo of a dress and ask ChatGPT to find similar items under a set price. The assistant will ask clarifying questions when needed, and ChatGPT Pulse subscribers will receive proactive buying-guide cards based on previous chats.

OpenAI says the feature is powered by a customized version of GPT-5 mini, trained to read trusted sites, cite reliable sources, and synthesize information across multiple listings. The company notes it is more accurate with product details than general-purpose models such as GPT-5 Thinking, especially in categories with clear specifications like electronics, beauty, and home appliances.

However, OpenAI warns that the tool may still misstate prices or availability, and encourages users to confirm details directly on retailer websites.

The update follows broader industry moves toward AI-assisted shopping. ChatGPT already lets users buy Etsy items through the chatbot, and platforms such as Google have expanded their own AI shopping features in recent months.

Featured image credits: Emiliano Vittoriosi via Unsplash

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Grid My Business Launches Black Friday Discount on All Local SEO Plans
Nov 25, 2025 Ethan Lin
Google Denies Claims It Uses Gmail Messages To Train Gemini
Nov 25, 2025 Jolyen
Robert “Robbie” LaMattina Expands Impact in Behavioral Health, Real Estate, and Philanthropy as CEO of So Cal Health Care Solutions
Nov 25, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801