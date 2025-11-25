Miulee Announces New Home Textile Updates and Seasonal Discounts Ahead of 2025 Holiday Season

Miulee, a leading global home textile brand founded in 2016, is announcing updates across its core home textile categories along with seasonal Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers for 2025. The brand provides a comprehensive range of products that combine comfort, design, and practicality, serving the home furnishing needs of over 50 million customers worldwide. With a strong history of consistent multi-year growth, Miulee continues to expand its product lines and innovate while maintaining high-quality, affordable home products.

Image by Miulee

Miulee has established itself as a versatile brand with a focus on decorative and functional textile products. Its core mission emphasizes comfort, practicality, and style, ensuring that products such as couch pillows, decorative pillows, throws, blankets, and window curtains enhance both the aesthetics and functionality of living spaces. By offering a broad assortment and high-quality portable customization services, Miulee provides solutions for a variety of rooms, including living rooms, bedrooms, and shared spaces, while also supporting seasonal updates in home décor.

The company’s approach is customer-centered, focusing on everyday usability without compromising on design quality. Miulee’s products not only elevate room décor but also provide practical solutions for busy households. From washable rugs that simplify cleaning to versatile pillow inserts that adapt to different furniture arrangements, the brand seeks to make home life more comfortable and stylish for every customer.

Core Product Categories

Miulee offers a carefully curated range of home textiles designed to blend style, comfort, and practicality. Its core categories include curtains and drapes such as velvet, linen, and blackout options, decorative pillow covers in a variety of styles, durable pillow inserts, cozy throws and blankets, and easy-to-maintain washable rugs. These products support living room décor, bedroom décor, and overall home décor, providing customers with versatile, high-quality solutions for a wide range of household needs while ensuring every piece is functional and stylish. Across all categories, Miulee emphasizes continuous design improvement informed by customer feedback and interior décor trends.

Continuous Innovation and Product Development

Innovation is at the heart of Miulee’s design and product development. The brand continuously explores new fabrics, patterns, colors, and design refinements to meet market demands and evolving consumer preferences. Each innovation incorporates customer feedback, textile durability testing, and insights from both American and international home décor trends. This ensures that products for couches, bedrooms, and shared spaces remain contemporary, practical, and visually appealing.

Beyond product design, Miulee offers personalized customization options via its independent website and Amazon store, allowing customers to create unique home setups tailored to their preferences. By focusing on accessibility and affordability, the brand ensures stylish, high-quality home textiles are available to a broad audience without compromising on comfort or everyday usability.

Seasonal Black Friday & Cyber Monday Activity

Miulee’s seasonal promotions for 2025 will run across its Amazon store and official website, providing customers with exceptional opportunities to update their homes ahead of the holiday season.

Amazon Store: November 20 – December 1, US time. Selected products in core categories will feature significant discounts, including pillowcases up to 56% OFF, pillow inserts up to 32% OFF, curtains up to 58% OFF, and other core items at least 20% OFF.

November 20 – December 1, US time. Selected products in core categories will feature significant discounts, including pillowcases up to 56% OFF, pillow inserts up to 32% OFF, curtains up to 58% OFF, and other core items at least 20% OFF. Miulee.com: Promotion runs until December 1, 24:00 US time with 25% OFF sitewide.

These seasonal offers allow customers to experience Miulee’s latest designs while enjoying high-quality, practical home textiles at attractive prices. Full exposure of landing channels, including the Amazon store and Miulee.com, ensures ease of access and maximum convenience for shoppers.

Brand Philosophy and Mission

Miulee’s design philosophy combines comfort, practicality, and aesthetic consistency. Window treatments, including velvet and linen curtains, complement decorative pillows, throws, and rugs, creating cohesive home décor arrangements. The brand closely monitors trends such as washable rugs, textured pillow covers, and versatile curtains to ensure products remain aligned with real-world household needs. Miulee emphasizes affordability, quality, and comfort while providing stylish and functional options for customers seeking to refresh their living spaces seasonally.

By maintaining an innovative yet approachable product portfolio, Miulee makes it easy for customers to elevate living room décor, bedroom décor, and overall home décor, combining everyday comfort with stylish design elements.

Information Disclosure

Miulee remains committed to providing comfortable home products and everyday value. For more information, visit the Miulee official website: https://miulee.com/ or the Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/D17028D5-B280-4B75-8028-0A77DC3030ED?channel=media . You can also follow @miulee_official on social media to stay connected with Miulee.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Miulee Textile Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: John Erwin

Email: contact@miulee.com

State: Shaoxing

Country: China

Website: https://miulee.com/