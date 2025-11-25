DMR News

Bonaventure Senior Living Launches Annual Toy Drive to Bring Holiday Magic to Children in Need

Nov 25, 2025

Bonaventure Senior Living is proud to announce the kickoff of its annual Stuff the Bus Toy Drive, a community-wide effort dedicated to ensuring every child experiences the joy and magic of the holiday season.

From December 2nd through December 15th, community members are invited to donate new, unwrapped toys to help fill the Bonaventure holiday bus. All donated gifts will be distributed to local children in need, bringing smiles, comfort, and holiday cheer to families throughout the community.

Bonaventure believes every child deserves a magical Christmas, which is why its Stuff the Bus Toy Drive encourages residents, families, neighbors, and local partners to come together and make a meaningful impact. Bonaventure has long supported local families, and this annual initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to generosity, connection, and community spirit.

Community members can drop off their unwrapped donations at the designated collection bin at their local Bonaventure community. All contributions, big or small, directly support children and families who may otherwise go without during the holiday season.

By donating, you’re not just giving a gift, you’re giving joy and hope while creating a memory.

About Bonaventure Senior Living

Bonaventure Senior Living provides retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities across the Pacific Northwest and Colorado. Committed to enhancing quality of life, Bonaventure offers tailored care plans that cater to each resident’s unique needs, interests, and goals. Its communities promote connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to focus on what matters most.

For more information about Bonaventure Senior Living, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

