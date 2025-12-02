DMR News

Agentic Commerce Unveils “The Fold,” The Cognitive Architecture for the Next Generation of AI Shopping

ByEthan Lin

Dec 2, 2025

As digital commerce shifts from human scrolling to autonomous buying, Agentic Commerce today announced the launch of “The Fold,” a mission-adaptive cognitive architecture designed to serve as the intelligence layer for the multi-trillion-dollar agentic economy highlighted in recent McKinsey research.

The rise of autonomous AI agents demands a fundamental rethink of commerce infrastructure. While major players like Stripe and OpenAI standardize the payment, connectivity and model infrastructure for the agentic economy, Agentic Commerce is focused on the missing piece: the reasoning layer.

“Traditional e-commerce was built for human eyeballs—filters, search bars, and endless scrolling. That infrastructure is incompatible with AI agents,” said Bill Chikirivao, Founder & CEO of Agentic Commerce. “You cannot build a trillion-dollar agentic economy on top of rigid keyword matching. We built the Bruzen Platform to give agents a decision geometry we call The Fold—a way to negotiate based on complex human intent, not just metadata.”

The Problem: Legacy Commerce Fails the AI Agent
 As outlined in recent reports on agentic commerce, intelligent agents are poised to redefine how consumers and businesses buy. However, current infrastructure creates a bottleneck for those agents:

  • Keywords lack context. Legacy systems return results based on strings, failing to understand constraints like “training in humid weather” or “under $150 but durable enough for daily use.”
  • Opaque recommendations. Traditional recommenders create a “black box” that autonomous agents cannot fully trust, inspect, or audit.
  • Static feeds. Merchant data is often unstructured and inconsistent, making it difficult for agents to reason about trade-offs, risk, and outcomes.

The Solution: The Fold (Powered by Bruzen)
 The Bruzen Platform replaces the flat list of search results with a multi-dimensional “Cognitive Geometry.” It “folds” the decision space around the user’s specific mission, allowing agents to understand tradeoffs in real-time.

Instead of static filters, the platform evaluates products across eight dynamic dimensions, including Signal Alignment, Price Position, Quality, and Mission Context. This allows an AI agent to “tesser”—or jump—from a generic request to a precise, intent-matched decision instantly.

“Standardizing connectivity and protocols is not enough,” adds Chikirivao. “For an agent to make a purchase on behalf of a human, it needs to understand the ‘why’ behind the buy. The Fold provides that defensible reasoning.”

About Agentic Commerce
Agentic Commerce is building the cognitive infrastructure for the era of autonomous trade. Powered by the enterprise-grade Bruzen Platform, the company provides the reasoning layer that allows AI agents to interpret human intent with mathematical precision, transforming how businesses and consumers navigate the next evolution of the digital economy.

For more information, visit www.agenticcommerce.com.

Media Contact
Bill Chikirivao
Founder & CEO, Agentic Commerce
Email: info@agenticcommerce.com
Website: www.agenticcommerce.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape.

