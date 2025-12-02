Consiliari AI Earns Prestigious Recognition as 2025 Best HR AI Technology in the U.S.

Revolutionizing Career Growth with AI and Data

In an era where career success is often dictated by subjective decisions and gut instincts, Consiliari AI is changing the game. This groundbreaking AI-powered career coaching platform leverages advanced technology and data-driven insights to offer professionals the tools and strategies needed to navigate their careers effectively. With the introduction of the Career Optimization Score (COS), Consiliari AI provides users with a measurable, quantifiable method to understand their career trajectory, identify areas for improvement, and track their progress in real-time.

For far too long, career guidance has been inaccessible to many professionals, especially those outside the C-suite. Traditional career coaching services come at steep hourly rates, often costing between $200 and $500 per session, leaving many talented professionals without the support they need. Consiliari AI democratizes this process by offering comprehensive, continuous career management at a fraction of the cost, just $25 per month, or less than $1 a day.

Introducing the Career Optimization Score (COS)

The key innovation at the heart of Consiliari AI is the Career Optimization Score (COS), which functions like a “credit score for your career.” The COS provides users with a holistic view of their career health, measuring five key pillars: Career Capital, Skills & Readiness, Performance & Impact, Growth Engine, and Alignment & Market Positioning. With this score, professionals can clearly identify where they stand in their career journey and receive actionable advice to enhance their standing.

Unlike traditional career guidance tools, the COS allows users to quantify their career progress. It offers a clear roadmap for optimizing skills, maximizing performance, and aligning career efforts with market trends. Whether users are seeking a promotion, a salary increase, or a career change, the COS empowers them to make informed, strategic decisions.

A Data-Driven Approach to Career Management

Consiliari AI is not just another job search tool. It is a complete, data-driven career management platform. Instead of relying on sporadic coaching sessions or guesswork, Consiliari AI continuously analyzes real-time market data, such as salary trends, industry shifts, and demand for specific roles, integrating this information into its recommendations. This adaptive approach ensures that users are always equipped with the most current and relevant information to make the best decisions for their careers.

The platform’s key features include:

24/7 AI Career Coach: Always available, providing continuous career support and strategic guidance.

Real-Time Market Intelligence: Integrated live data on salaries, industry trends, and role demand directly inform coaching insights.

Dynamic Career Roadmaps: Personalized, actionable plans that adapt as users progress in their careers.

Strategic and Tactical Integration: The platform blends big-picture career vision with day-to-day execution, empowering professionals to act on their goals with precision.

By providing personalized, actionable data, Consiliari AI ensures that career management is proactive, not reactive. It replaces the uncertainty many professionals feel with a strategic, data-backed approach that allows them to make informed decisions with confidence.

The Human Element: Augmenting, Not Replacing, Intuition

While Consiliari AI uses AI to analyze data and generate career recommendations, it does not replace the essential human elements of career growth, relationship-building, creativity, and problem-solving. The AI handles the strategic heavy-lifting, freeing professionals to focus on the personal and emotional aspects of career development. This unique combination of human intuition and AI-powered insights ensures that users have the best of both worlds.

As Eryck Dzotsi, founder and CEO of Consiliari AI, explains, “For too long, the playbook for career success has been an unwritten secret, passed down in the executive suites of Fortune 500 companies. I lived that journey, and I built Consiliari AI to digitize that playbook and hand it to every ambitious professional who is tired of guessing what their next move should be.”

The Founder’s Journey: A Visionary Pragmatist

Eryck Dzotsi’s 25-year journey from a Togolese immigrant to Tech Marketing Executive and now a tech founder gives him a unique perspective on career management. He has lived the challenges that many professionals face, from navigating career transitions to handling uncertainty. With Consiliari AI, Dzotsi is leveraging his experience to provide a scalable, data-driven solution to career management, democratizing the tools that helped him reach the top.

“As a founder, I’m not just creating a product; I’m solving a problem I’ve experienced firsthand. Consiliari AI is the culmination of my own journey, one where I realized that strategic career management should not be a privilege reserved for a few, it should be accessible to all,” Dzotsi says.

Real-World Impact: Early Success Stories

Consiliārī AI users are already turning confusion into career momentum. Early adopters report clearer visibility into promotion criteria, sharper focus at work, and noticeably lower stress because they finally understand what actually moves the needle. Many have used the platform’s data-driven guidance to secure raises, accelerate promotions, or negotiate better roles, while others have used it to confidently pivot into new paths that better fit their strengths and goals. Instead of guessing their next move, they’re navigating their careers with intention , and seeing tangible wins within months, not years.

Empowering the Modern Professional

With career trajectories now more fluid than ever, thanks to job changes, industry disruptions, and technological shifts, Consiliari AI offers professionals a critical advantage. It provides a continuous, evolving source of guidance to help them navigate their careers in a rapidly changing world.

“As professionals, we deserve access to the same elite-level career management that top executives have had for decades,” Dzotsi concludes. “Consiliari AI ensures that every professional, regardless of their position, can access the insights and strategies needed to thrive in today’s job market.”

Recent Award Recognition: Best HR AI Technology in the U.S. of 2025

In a major milestone for the company, Consiliari AI has been named the Best HR AI Technology in the U.S. of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award highlights Consiliari’s significant impact on transforming HR practices with innovative, AI-powered solutions. The recognition underscores the company’s dedication to providing professionals and HR departments with tools that streamline career development and talent management through cutting-edge AI technology. Founder Eryck Dzotsi’s vision of democratizing career optimization continues to resonate with both users and industry experts, positioning Consiliari AI as a leader in the rapidly evolving field of HR technology.

About Consiliari AI

Consiliari AI is a revolutionary AI-powered career coaching platform designed to democratize career growth. Founded by Eryck Dzotsi, Consiliari AI aims to provide professionals with data-driven insights and personalized career strategies to optimize their success. The platform offers a unique Career Optimization Score (COS), a first-of-its-kind metric to quantify career health and progress, allowing users to take control of their career trajectories with strategic, actionable advice.

Media Contact:

Eryck Dzotsi

Founder, Consiliari

Email: support@consiliari.ai

Website