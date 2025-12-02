DMR News

PolicyEdge AI Announces New Funding to Advance Enterprise Compliance Technology

Dec 2, 2025

PolicyEdge AI, a technology company that develops governed-AI systems for compliance and operational oversight, announced today that it has received a $2 million investment from Perry Capital. The funding will support continued deployment of the company’s platform across healthcare systems, federal agencies, financial institutions, and global supply-chain environments, where timely and accurate compliance is essential.

The company’s platform converts regulatory and policy requirements into machine-executable logic designed to help organizations manage risk, maintain documentation, and adapt to regulatory changes. It is used by teams seeking to strengthen internal controls, improve operational consistency, and support audit and reporting obligations.

“We are committed to helping organizations manage complex regulatory environments through technology that can interpret, update, and apply policy requirements more efficiently,” said Christina Heintze Seavers, founder and CEO of PolicyEdge AI. “This investment enables us to continue scaling our governed-AI platform for industries where accuracy, transparency, and accountability are critical.”

Jeff Perry of Perry Capital said:
“Perry Capital is pleased to support PolicyEdge AI as it continues building tools that help organizations address rising regulatory demands. With extensive experience in healthcare and compliance operations, we see strong potential for technology that can assist institutions in maintaining clarity, consistency, and reliable documentation across their processes.”

PolicyEdge AI’s platform is used to help organizations manage a range of regulatory areas, including privacy requirements, financial controls, documentation standards, and emerging oversight needs tied to digital systems. The company is expanding its capabilities to assist teams with change management, compliance workflows, and information handling obligations across multiple sectors.

The new funding will allow PolicyEdge AI to enhance product features, increase deployment capacity, and support organizations seeking governed-AI solutions that align with internal policy requirements and external regulations.

About PolicyEdge AI

PolicyEdge AI develops governed-AI technology that converts regulatory and policy requirements into machine-executable logic to support compliance, documentation, and operational risk management. The company serves organizations in healthcare, public sector, financial services, and supply-chain environments. More information is available at: https://policyedge.ai

