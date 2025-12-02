GetTransfer Soars to Victory at Uzakrota Travel Awards 2025

GetTransfer.com, the global marketplace for booking transfers and car rentals with drivers, today proudly announced it has won a top accolade at the Uzakrota Travel Awards 2025, a major event in the travel industry. Amid fierce international competition, GetTransfer.com was named the “World’s Leading Travel App” of 2025, triumphing in one of the awards’ most coveted categories. Recognized as one of the world’s largest travel industry summits, the Uzakrota Awards conference gathered tens of thousands of votes from professionals around the globe. GetTransfer.com’s victory underscores the platform’s rising global profile and highlights the trust and enthusiasm it has earned from its international community. For travelers, this achievement represents more than a trophy; it is a strong validation that a widely relied-upon transfer platform is now officially an industry leader on the world stage.

Over the past year, GetTransfer.com introduced a wave of customer-focused innovations that helped pave the road to this award. The platform rolled out new flexible features inspired by direct customer feedback, setting fresh standards for convenience and reliability. Travelers now have access to multiple fare options for cancellations (similar to the structure used by airlines), along with a new VIP loyalty program offering dedicated 24/7 support. GetTransfer.com also enhanced transparency by enabling travelers to view driver ratings, vehicle photos, and the number of completed trips before booking, empowering more informed and confident decisions. For those seeking additional comfort, the newly launched “Diamond Class” presents vehicles under two years old, delivering an elevated experience. Each enhancement was developed with a single purpose: to make every journey smoother and more enjoyable. Winning at Uzakrota 2025 affirms that these efforts are resonating across the travel sector and distinguishing the platform from its competitors.

“This recognition is a thrilling honor for our entire team and our community of users,” said Alexander Sapov, Co-Founder and CEO of GetTransfer.com. “To be named among the world’s best at the Uzakrota Awards is incredibly exciting. We owe it to our customers — every traveler who trusted us and voted for us — thank you! This award shows that when you put customers first, amazing things happen. We’re more motivated than ever to keep innovating and raising the bar, so that your travel experiences with GetTransfer.com are always exceptional.”

Uzakrota Travel Summit & Awards is widely regarded as a bellwether for excellence in travel, bringing together leading brands and experts from across airlines, hospitality, tech, and transportation. At the 2025 ceremony, attended by thousands of industry professionals and enthusiasts, GetTransfer.com’s name being announced as a winner sent a clear message: travelers worldwide have embraced a new leader in mobility services. The award follows a series of major milestones for GetTransfer.com, which previously earned “Best Airport Transfer Company” at the 2023 International Travel Awards and first secured Uzakrota’s travel app title in 2022. This latest honor further strengthens the platform’s reputation as a customer-favorite marketplace transforming how people move when exploring new destinations or commuting between cities.

“GetTransfer has set a new global benchmark in travel mobility,” said Gokhan Erdogan, Founder of Uzakrota. “Each year, we recognize companies that truly reshape how the world travels — and this year, GetTransfer stood out far above the rest. Their combination of innovation as a true mobility marketplace, transparency as you can see all information and car photos before you pay, and customer-focused service is exactly what modern travelers expect. This award is not just well-deserved — it is a testament to GetTransfer’s impact on the future of travel.”

About GetTransfer.com:

GetTransfer.com is the world’s largest ride marketplace offering premium vehicles at economy prices. The platform supports airport meet-and-greet services, private transfers, long-distance trips, chauffeur services for travel, and both suburban and intercity routes. Operating in 180 countries, GetTransfer.com stands out by displaying vehicle photos, pricing, and each driver’s rating before payment is made. By connecting passengers directly with a network of vetted professional drivers, GetTransfer.com delivers seamless, transparent, and cost-effective travel planning. The company’s award-winning service reflects a deep commitment to customer satisfaction, safety, and innovation — wherever travelers need to go.