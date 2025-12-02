Gallery 30 South Announces Easy Riders Exhibition by Lyndell Dean Wolff in Las Vegas

Gallery 30 South Announces Easy Riders Exhibition by Lyndell Dean Wolff

Gallery 30 South is proud to announce Easy Riders, an exhibition of new paintings by Lyndell Dean Wolff, set to open in Las Vegas this December 2025 and running through January 2026. This highly anticipated exhibition showcases Wolff’s exceptional photorealistic portrayal of biker culture, capturing the essence of the open road with neorealistic detail and subtle, implied motion.

Lyndell Dean Wolff’s photorealistic style and meticulous attention to detail are rooted in more than four decades of craftsmanship as a journeyman woodworker. Wolff’s mastery of both the technical aspects of his medium and the subjects he chooses reflects a deep, authentic connection to his art. His fascination with his subjects, particularly the motorcycles and their riders, mirrors the passion shared by fans and enthusiasts of the biker lifestyle.

The Easy Riders series stands out for its ability to capture not only the physical details of the motorcycles but also the spirit of freedom, movement, and quiet moments of introspection that define life on the open road. The exhibition draws viewers into a world where every piece conveys both motion and stillness, bringing the thrill of the ride into vivid reality.

“Lyndell Dean Wolff did not choose art as a career. It wasn’t a conscious decision to become an artist. Rather, it was just something that was always assumed; he was always referenced as being the artistic one. He can’t recall a time that he didn’t draw,” writes Car Kulture DeLuxe, highlighting the natural evolution of Wolff’s artistic journey.

In addition to his new Easy Riders series, Gallery 30 South will also feature works from two of Wolff’s previous acclaimed series: Wabi-Sabi and Cognitive Phenomenology. These collections, which have been previously exhibited, further demonstrate Wolff’s versatility and dedication to exploring various artistic expressions, from the rustic beauty of imperfection in Wabi-Sabi to the intellectual exploration of human perception in Cognitive Phenomenology.

Lyndell Dean Wolff: A Master of Craftsmanship and Art

Lyndell Dean Wolff’s journey as an artist is deeply intertwined with his background as a master woodworker. Raised in the East Los Angeles area of the San Gabriel Valley, Wolff’s early life was shaped by a passion for craftsmanship. His career began with a successful run as a woodcarver, winning an international pipe-carving competition and being initiated into the prestigious pipe-carving fraternity, La Confrerie des Maitres Pipiers de Saint-Claude.

Wolff’s subsequent work as a professional woodcarver led him to an apprenticeship with a master woodworker, where he honed his skills in fine woodworking, intricate joinery, and the restoration of Art Nouveau and Craftsman furniture. After the passing of his mentor, Wolff turned his focus toward the film industry, contributing to over 59 films in various roles before deciding to pursue painting full-time.

In 2016, after receiving positive feedback on his early paintings, Wolff began exhibiting his works, including Easy Riders, which represents a culmination of his passion for craftsmanship and his ability to convey intricate details through his artistic vision.

About Gallery 30 South

Gallery 30 South is a contemporary art gallery based in Las Vegas, known for representing a diverse range of artists from emerging to internationally recognized figures. Under the leadership of Matt Kennedy, the gallery has hosted numerous groundbreaking exhibitions, showcasing works in painting, sculpture, installation, and new media.

Since relocating from Pasadena’s Green Street District to Las Vegas in 2022, Gallery 30 South has expanded its reach through virtual exhibitions, offering global access to its innovative programming. Past exhibitions have included works by artists such as Lindsey Way, Chuck D, and Frances Bean Cobain, as well as memorable installations that push the boundaries of traditional art presentation.

Kennedy, with over 30 years of curatorial experience, continues to bring fresh perspectives to the contemporary art scene, making Gallery 30 South a must-visit destination for art lovers worldwide.

