Liv Hospital Expands Dermatology Services with Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities and Comprehensive Skin Health Programs

Liv Hospital today announced the enhancement of its dermatology services, offering advanced clinical care, modern diagnostic tools, and a full spectrum of medical, surgical, and aesthetic treatments for patients of all ages. The expanded program supports early diagnosis, targeted therapy, and preventive care for conditions affecting the skin, hair, nails, and mucous membranes.
Dermatology is the medical specialty dedicated to maintaining and restoring skin health. As the body’s largest organ, the skin plays a vital role in protection, immunity, temperature control, and self-image. Liv Hospital’s dermatology department integrates scientific expertise with cutting-edge technology to treat common conditions as well as complex skin disorders.
Comprehensive Scope of Dermatology at Liv Hospital
Dermatologists at Liv Hospital manage a wide range of skin, hair, and nail conditions, including:
- Acne vulgaris
- Eczema and dermatitis
- Psoriasis and immune-mediated skin diseases
- Skin cancers (basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma)
- Infectious diseases, including fungal, bacterial, and viral skin infections
- Hair loss conditions, such as alopecia
- Nail disorders, including fungal infections and dystrophies
- Pigmentation disorders such as vitiligo and melasma
- Urticaria, warts, and benign or malignant skin growths
Dermatologists are also trained to identify early skin signs of internal disease, collaborating with other specialties when multisystem care is required.
Advanced Dermatology Diagnostics
Liv Hospital offers state-of-the-art diagnostic approaches to ensure accurate evaluation and timely treatment, including:
- Comprehensive skin examinations
- Dermatoscopy for detailed lesion analysis
- Skin biopsy for histopathologic diagnosis
- Patch testing for allergic and contact dermatitis
- Laboratory and microbial testing for autoimmune or infectious skin disease
Many conditions can be diagnosed during the patient’s visit, allowing immediate initiation of treatment.
Medical, Surgical, and Cosmetic Dermatology Treatments
Liv Hospital’s dermatology team provides a full suite of therapeutic options, including:
Medical Treatments
- Topical and systemic medications for eczema, psoriasis, acne, and infections
- Phototherapy for chronic inflammatory skin disorders
- Cryotherapy for warts, precancerous lesions, and benign growth removal
- Surgical excision of skin cancers, cysts, and suspicious moles
Cosmetic and Advanced Dermatologic Procedures
- Laser treatments for pigmentation, scarring, and hair removal
- Injectable therapies, including botulinum toxin and dermal fillers
- Chemical peels and microneedling for skin rejuvenation and texture improvement
These procedures contribute to both clinical outcomes and patient confidence by restoring skin health and appearance.
Pediatric Dermatology
Liv Hospital provides specialized dermatology services for infants, children, and adolescents. Pediatric dermatologists evaluate and treat:
- Birthmarks and congenital skin disorders
- Childhood eczema and dermatitis
- Warts, rashes, and infectious skin conditions
- Pediatric hair and nail disorders
Child-focused care ensures gentle, developmentally appropriate treatment and family support.
Skin Cancer Prevention and Early Detection
The dermatology team emphasizes prevention and early diagnosis through:
- Skin cancer screenings and mole mapping
- Guidance on sun protection and self-examination
- Minimally invasive procedures for suspicious lesions
Regular checkups support early identification and improved outcomes, particularly for melanoma and other aggressive skin cancers.
Liv Hospital’s Dermatology Program
Liv Hospital’s DERMATOLOGY department features:
- Experienced dermatologists with expertise in medical and aesthetic care
- Modern diagnostic tools and personalized treatment strategies
- Multidisciplinary collaboration for complex skin, hair, and nail conditions
- A full range of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services
- Supportive staff and patient-centered environments
The hospital’s comprehensive and holistic approach prioritizes long-term skin health, comfort, and well-being.
