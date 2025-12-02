Liv Hospital Expands Dermatology Services with Advanced Diagnostic Capabilities and Comprehensive Skin Health Programs

Liv Hospital today announced the enhancement of its dermatology services, offering advanced clinical care, modern diagnostic tools, and a full spectrum of medical, surgical, and aesthetic treatments for patients of all ages. The expanded program supports early diagnosis, targeted therapy, and preventive care for conditions affecting the skin, hair, nails, and mucous membranes.

Dermatology is the medical specialty dedicated to maintaining and restoring skin health. As the body’s largest organ, the skin plays a vital role in protection, immunity, temperature control, and self-image. Liv Hospital’s dermatology department integrates scientific expertise with cutting-edge technology to treat common conditions as well as complex skin disorders.

Comprehensive Scope of Dermatology at Liv Hospital

Dermatologists at Liv Hospital manage a wide range of skin, hair, and nail conditions, including:

Acne vulgaris

Eczema and dermatitis

Psoriasis and immune-mediated skin diseases

Skin cancers (basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma)

Infectious diseases, including fungal, bacterial, and viral skin infections

Hair loss conditions, such as alopecia

Nail disorders, including fungal infections and dystrophies

Pigmentation disorders such as vitiligo and melasma

Urticaria, warts, and benign or malignant skin growths

Dermatologists are also trained to identify early skin signs of internal disease, collaborating with other specialties when multisystem care is required.

Advanced Dermatology Diagnostics

Liv Hospital offers state-of-the-art diagnostic approaches to ensure accurate evaluation and timely treatment, including:

Comprehensive skin examinations

Dermatoscopy for detailed lesion analysis

Skin biopsy for histopathologic diagnosis

Patch testing for allergic and contact dermatitis

Laboratory and microbial testing for autoimmune or infectious skin disease

Many conditions can be diagnosed during the patient’s visit, allowing immediate initiation of treatment.

Medical, Surgical, and Cosmetic Dermatology Treatments

Liv Hospital’s dermatology team provides a full suite of therapeutic options, including:

Medical Treatments

Topical and systemic medications for eczema, psoriasis, acne, and infections

Phototherapy for chronic inflammatory skin disorders

Cryotherapy for warts, precancerous lesions, and benign growth removal

Surgical excision of skin cancers, cysts, and suspicious moles

Cosmetic and Advanced Dermatologic Procedures

Laser treatments for pigmentation, scarring, and hair removal

Injectable therapies, including botulinum toxin and dermal fillers

Chemical peels and microneedling for skin rejuvenation and texture improvement

These procedures contribute to both clinical outcomes and patient confidence by restoring skin health and appearance.

Pediatric Dermatology

Liv Hospital provides specialized dermatology services for infants, children, and adolescents. Pediatric dermatologists evaluate and treat:

Birthmarks and congenital skin disorders

Childhood eczema and dermatitis

Warts, rashes, and infectious skin conditions

Pediatric hair and nail disorders

Child-focused care ensures gentle, developmentally appropriate treatment and family support.

Skin Cancer Prevention and Early Detection

The dermatology team emphasizes prevention and early diagnosis through:

Skin cancer screenings and mole mapping

Guidance on sun protection and self-examination

Minimally invasive procedures for suspicious lesions

Regular checkups support early identification and improved outcomes, particularly for melanoma and other aggressive skin cancers.

Liv Hospital’s Dermatology Program

Liv Hospital’s DERMATOLOGY department features:

Experienced dermatologists with expertise in medical and aesthetic care

Modern diagnostic tools and personalized treatment strategies

Multidisciplinary collaboration for complex skin, hair, and nail conditions

A full range of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services

Supportive staff and patient-centered environments

The hospital’s comprehensive and holistic approach prioritizes long-term skin health, comfort, and well-being.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is an internationally recognized healthcare institution providing advanced medical and surgical services across multiple specialties. With state-of-the-art technology, multidisciplinary expertise, and a commitment to patient-centered care, Liv Hospital supports families locally and internationally.