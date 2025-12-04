CIIE 2025 Opens Doors to Global Opportunities: Innovation, Inclusion and New Markets Take Center Stage

The “Four-Leaf Clover”, which the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) shapes like, once again became the world’s business capital as the eighth China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held from November 5 to 10, 2025.

This year, six guest countries of honor — Sweden, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Colombia, Nigeria, Thailand, and Georgia — headlined the event, representing four continents and a shared commitment to open, sustainable growth.

New Sections Foster Innovation and Inclusion

This year’s CIIE featured several first-ever exhibition sections designed to promote innovation and more inclusive participation. A newly established zone for countries in Asia and Africa spotlighted products from nations with diplomatic ties to China, offering preferential access and zero-tariff entry policies that helped small exporters find their first foothold in the world’s second-largest consumer economy.

Augmenting High-Standard Opening Up for Shared Prosperity

The eighth CIIE welcomed over 4,108 exhibitors from more than 155 countries and regions, covering 430,000 square meters of exhibition space. A total of 67 countries and organizations confirmed participation, including 17 African nations that showcased their distinctive products — soybeans from Nigeria, pineapples from Benin, and coffee from Burundi — highlighting the rich diversity and quality of African goods on display.

Forum insights and global cooperation

Alongside the expo, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum (HQF) once again convened global thought leaders to deepen cooperation and share insights on openness. The Forum released the World Openness Report 2025 and the latest World Openness Index, providing authoritative analysis on global economic openness and China’s high-level opening-up. For the first time, a Nobel Prize–winning economist led the drafting of a special chapter in the report, and contributions from international organizations broadened its perspective. With the Forum’s theme of “Opening-up for New Opportunities, Collaborating for a Shared Future,” 25 parallel sessions were held, covering topics from revitalizing multilateral cooperation and digital innovation to green development and building a more open economy.

The eighth CIIE concluded successfully, reaffirming its global mission — connecting markets, inspiring innovation, and advancing inclusive growth. Exhibitors and visitors from around the globe gathered in Shanghai and turned opportunities into reality.

For more information and updates, please visit the official website of the CIIE: China International Import Expo .