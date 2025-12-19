CEO of Leading With Heart, Delivers TEDxWilmington Talk On Heart-Centered Leadership

Dr. Jeff Kaplan , founder and CEO of Leading with Heart, Inc. and a leadership coach with over 30 years of experience, recently delivered a TEDxWilmington talk that challenges one of the most common workplace narratives: labeling people as “difficult.”

In his talk, “The Difficult Person — and How to Deal with Them,” Kaplan invites leaders to rethink conflict not as a problem to eliminate, but as an opportunity for understanding, growth, and stronger human connection. Drawing from decades of executive coaching, real-world leadership stories, and heart-centered principles, he introduces a practical framework for navigating challenging relationships with empathy, curiosity, and courage.

The talk resonates strongly with today’s leaders navigating burnout, disengagement, and fractured workplace cultures. Rather than offering quick fixes or confrontation tactics, Kaplan emphasizes starting from grace instead of grievance, helping leaders transform tension into trust and influence.

The TEDx talk is now publicly available on YouTube and continues to gain traction among executives, HR professionals, and leadership development audiences seeking more human-centered approaches to leadership and culture change.

About Leading With Heart

Dr. Jeff Kaplan is the CEO and Founder of Leading with Heart, Inc., an executive coaching and leadership development firm on a mission to make heart-centered leadership the most impactful and widely practiced management approach in the world.

​Named U.S. Leadership Development Coach of the Year by CEO Today magazine, Jeff has delivered keynotes and programs for organizations across healthcare, technology, finance, and education. He is also the creator of the Leading with Heart 360, a groundbreaking online feedback tool designed to help leaders see how they impact others.

​More information on the Leading With Heart can be found on the business website. Alternatively, a representative for the company can be contacted directly using the information provided below.