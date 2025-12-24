Kricon Group Marks Over 15 Years of Growth in Global Liquid Bulk Logistics

Kricon Group, a global logistics company specializing in liquid bulk transportation, is marking more than a decade of steady growth and operational expansion since its founding in 2010. Built on deep industry expertise and a strong focus on safety and compliance, the company has evolved from a specialized tank container operation into a diversified logistics group serving customers across international supply chains.

Founded by a team of professionals with extensive experience in international logistics and tank container operations, Kricon Group was established to address the growing demand for reliable and compliant transport solutions for liquid cargo. From the beginning, the company focused on isotank logistics, supporting the movement of chemical, food-grade, and industrial liquids that require strict handling standards and precise operational control.

Over the years, isotank logistics has remained the backbone of Kricon Group’s service portfolio. By developing a global isotank network and working closely with shipping lines, depots, and terminals, the company has been able to offer end-to-end solutions covering container positioning, route planning, compliance coordination, and cargo traceability. This approach has enabled Kricon Group to support clients operating in highly regulated and complex logistics environments.

As global trade expanded and supply chains became more interconnected, Kricon Group pursued a strategy of international growth combined with local operational expertise. The company established offices and operational hubs in key logistics regions, allowing it to navigate regional regulations while maintaining centralized coordination. This balance between global reach and local knowledge has become a defining element of the company’s operating model.

In response to changing market needs, Kricon Group further expanded its capabilities with the launch of a dedicated flexitank logistics division in 2022. Flexitanks, designed for the transport of non-hazardous liquids in standard dry containers, provide shippers with a cost-efficient option for one-way international movements. The addition of flexitank logistics complemented the company’s established isotank services, allowing customers to choose transport solutions based on cargo type, destination, and regulatory requirements.

Today, Kricon Group offers both isotank logistics and flexitank logistics under an integrated service framework. This dual approach enables the company to serve a broad range of industries, including chemicals, petrochemicals, food and beverage, and specialty liquid sectors, while maintaining consistent safety and quality standards.

Safety and sustainability remain central to Kricon Group’s long-term strategy. Reusable isotanks help reduce packaging waste, while optimized flexitank solutions improve container utilization and lower emissions per unit transported. Continuous training, operational audits, and adherence to international standards support the company’s commitment to protecting cargo integrity throughout the logistics process.

Looking ahead, Kricon Group continues to invest in people, technology, and operational systems as demand for specialized liquid bulk transport grows. Building on more than a decade of experience, the company aims to further strengthen its global network while maintaining the service reliability that has defined its development since inception.

More information about Kricon Group and its logistics services is available at

https://kricongroup.com/about-us/