Exclusive Links Closes One of Dubai’s Highest Residential Rental Deals of 2025 at AED 4.25 Million

ByEthan Lin

Dec 25, 2025

Exclusive Links has successfully completed one of Dubai’s highest-value residential rental transactions of 2025, securing an annual lease worth AED 4.25 million for an ultra-luxury mansion located in Dubai Hills Estate.

The transaction marks a significant milestone in Dubai’s prime leasing market and reflects the sustained demand for exceptional, large-scale residential properties among international high-net-worth tenants relocating to the city.

The fully furnished mansion spans 18,749 sq. ft. and offers a level of scale and privacy rarely seen in the rental segment. The residence features expansive living areas, a private swimming pool, a jacuzzi, landscaped outdoor spaces, and six-car underground parking, delivering a turnkey luxury lifestyle experience.

Set within Dubai Hills Estate, one of Dubai’s most prestigious master-planned communities, the property benefits from close proximity to championship golf courses, premium retail, top-tier schools, and major business districts, while maintaining a low-density, private residential environment. The community continues to attract international buyers and tenants seeking long-term value, particularly those looking to buy property in Dubai as part of a broader relocation or investment strategy.

The speed of execution was a defining element of the transaction. Following an initial meeting with the owners, who were considering renting the property, the home was immediately listed. Qualified enquiries were generated within two hours, and a VIP Asian tenant already residing in Dubai was secured within one week, an exceptionally fast turnaround for a rental of this value and calibre.

The transaction was handled by James Gosling, from Exclusive Links. His decisive approach, combined with direct access to qualified international demand, ensured swift alignment between the property and the tenant, highlighting the importance of proactive representation in the ultra-luxury rental segment.

The successful lease further underlines Dubai’s growing appeal among globally mobile high-net-worth individuals, particularly from Asia, who continue to view the city as a long-term lifestyle and residency destination. This trend is also driving increased interest in property for sale in Dubai, as tenants increasingly transition into ownership following relocation.

From a landlord’s perspective, the deal demonstrates the value of strategic market positioning and immediate action when handling rare, high-value residential assets. In a competitive luxury environment, speed, reach, and precision remain critical to achieving optimal outcomes.

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

