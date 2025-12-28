Professor Dr. Stoyana Natseva Announces Guinness World Records Title

A Landmark Live Event Recognized on the Global Stage

On 22 December 2025, Professor Dr. Stoyana Natseva was officially awarded a Guinness World Records title for achieving the longest gratitude and manifestation event. The record was certified following a continuous 25 hour live experience held in Sofia, Bulgaria. The title awarded was The longest gratitude and manifestation event and was formally verified on site by an authorized Guinness World Records adjudicator, who presented the official certificate immediately upon completion of the event.

The recognition reflects strict adherence to Guinness World Records criteria, including uninterrupted live delivery, time verification, audience engagement documentation, and independent adjudication. The certification process confirmed that the event met all requirements necessary for global recognition within the Guinness World Records framework.

Structure and Scope of the 25 Hour Live Experience

The event was designed as a continuous transformational broadcast structured around guided gratitude practices, focused manifestation segments, reflective sessions, and extended interactive elements. The format required precise operational coordination to maintain continuity, technical stability, and participant engagement across the full duration of the record attempt.

Hosted in Sofia, the live production incorporated real-time facilitation led by Professor Dr. Stoyana Natseva, Honorary Professor at Kennedy University and Doctor of Psychology (Azteca University, Mexico). The program maintained uninterrupted transmission throughout the entire 25-hour period, a critical condition for record eligibility. Independent timekeepers and event witnesses supported the verification process alongside the Guinness World Records adjudicator.

Global Participation Through Digital Broadcasting

The event was live streamed globally across multiple digital platforms, including YouTube and Facebook, allowing audiences from numerous countries and time zones to participate simultaneously. Viewership reached hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide, reflecting broad international interest and accessibility.

Digital analytics and platform reporting confirmed sustained audience presence throughout the broadcast. Viewers engaged from diverse geographic regions, creating a continuous global audience that contributed to the scale and reach of the event. The multi platform approach ensured redundancy, accessibility, and real time participation regardless of location.

Audience Response and Documented Impact

Following the conclusion of the broadcast, thousands of messages, testimonials, and direct responses were received from viewers worldwide. Feedback described personal experiences of reflection, emotional clarity, and sustained engagement during the extended live format. Messages were submitted through social platforms, private correspondence, and post event communication channels.

While Guinness World Records certification focuses on technical compliance and duration, the volume and consistency of audience feedback highlighted the event’s resonance with participants. Testimonials reflected the ability of long format live programming to maintain attention and foster shared experiences across extended timeframes.

Professional Leadership and Academic Context

Professor Dr. Stoyana Natseva led the event in her capacity as an internationally recognized academic and public figure. Her title as Honorary Professor at Kennedy University was formally acknowledged throughout the event documentation. The leadership approach emphasized structured facilitation, consistency of delivery, and adherence to clearly defined thematic frameworks across the entire broadcast.

The event aligns with broader trends in digital education, experiential learning, and global virtual engagement, demonstrating how long duration live programming can be executed at scale while meeting independent verification standards.

About Professor Dr. Stoyana Natseva

Professor Dr. Stoyana Natseva is an Honorary Professor at Kennedy University and an international educator and speaker. Her work focuses on transformational education, long format experiential programming, and global digital engagement. She has led multiple international initiatives centered on structured learning experiences delivered through live and digital platforms.

