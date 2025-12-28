Shenzhen Intelamp Solar Lighting Supports English Rugby League Events in China

Recently, English Rugby League–related matches were successfully held in Shenzhen. Shenzhen Intelamp provided professional solar lighting support for the competition venue, ensuring smooth match operations and creating suitable playing conditions for international rugby players and enthusiasts living in China.

International professionals living and working in cities such as Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Beijing actively take part in English rugby competitions in China. This high-energy sport—known for its passion, physicality, and strong team spirit—is steadily gaining influence in China.

As rugby remains a niche sport in the country, professional playing fields are limited, making event preparation particularly challenging. Intelamp stepped in to help renovate the venue and provide reliable solar lighting, ensuring the successful hosting of Hong Kong English Rugby League matches in Shenzhen.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China’s global innovation hub, Intelamp has been deeply engaged in the solar lighting industry for 21 years. The company specializes in the research and manufacture of high-quality, high-specification, long-lifespan solar lights , delivering stable, reliable, and sustainable outdoor lighting solutions to customers worldwide.

In parallel with business development, Intelamp places great emphasis on environmental protection, occupational health, and social responsibility. The company organizes weekly football activities for employees, promoting values of perseverance, responsibility, teamwork, and inclusiveness—principles that strongly align with Intelamp’s corporate culture.

Intelamp also supports GEORGE & DRAGON, an international rugby team made up of players from multiple countries, assisting the team in competition participation and long-term development.

Through its involvement in international sports communities, Intelamp demonstrates an open, global, and inclusive brand image. Looking ahead, Shenzhen Intelamp Solar Lighting will continue to support international sports and cultural activities, contributing to community development while promoting sustainable lighting solutions.

About Intelamp:

Intelamp is a professional manufacturer specializing in solar lighting solutions. With 21 years of experience in the solar lighting industry, the company focuses on the research, development, and production of high-quality, high-specification, and long-lifespan solar lighting products . Intelamp’s solutions are widely applied in outdoor lighting projects around the world.