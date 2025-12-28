DMR News

New York Requires Social Media Warning Labels For Youth-Facing Features

ByJolyen

Dec 28, 2025

New York will require social media platforms to display warning labels to younger users before they encounter features such as autoplay and infinite scrolling, after Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill aimed at addressing mental health risks tied to prolonged platform use.

The legislation, S4505/A5346, was passed by state lawmakers in June and applies to what it defines as “addictive social media platforms.” The law covers services that offer features including addictive feeds, push notifications, autoplay, infinite scroll, and like counts as a significant part of their products. The bill allows for exceptions if the state attorney general determines that those features serve a valid purpose unrelated to extending user time on the platform.

According to an announcement from Hochul’s office, platforms covered by the law must show warnings when a young user first uses a covered feature and at intervals afterward. The warnings cannot be bypassed by users.

The state compared the new warning labels to those used on tobacco and alcohol products, as well as content warnings for media with flashing lights. Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said last year that social media platforms should include warning labels, a position referenced alongside the announcement.

Hochul said in a statement that protecting children from the potential harms of social media features that encourage excessive use is part of her administration’s public safety priorities.

Assemblymember Nily Rozic, a sponsor of the bill, said the law is intended to give families clearer information about how platform design can affect mental health, adding that the requirement is based on current medical research.

California lawmakers have proposed similar legislation. New York has already enacted related measures, including laws passed last year that require parental consent before platforms show children addictive feeds and before collecting or selling personal data of users under 18.

The warning label law is part of a broader set of end-of-year technology regulations signed by Hochul. She also recently approved the AI-focused RAISE Act.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

