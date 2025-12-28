Your First Scholarship Helps Families Secure Over $20 Million in College Football Scholarships

Introduction to Your First Scholarship’s Impact

Founded by former college football player Trenton Luera, Your First Scholarship has become a trusted resource for families navigating the complex college recruiting process. With a personal commitment to helping student-athletes, the company has already helped families secure over $20 million in scholarships. Trenton’s own journey, starting as a player who had to take a junior college route after being benched, has fueled his drive to ensure that others don’t face the same struggles he did.

By combining coaching with a done-for-you service, Your First Scholarship simplifies the recruiting process, making it easier for families to connect with college football programs. The company’s holistic approach has earned it recognition and gratitude from families nationwide.

The Power of Personalized Coaching and Done-For-You Solutions

Your First Scholarship distinguishes itself by blending personalized coaching with a hands-off solution for families. The company’s coaching program guides athletes through every stage of the recruiting process, from building a standout profile to direct communication with coaches. The done-for-you aspect handles much of the time-consuming work, ensuring that parents and student-athletes can focus on their academics and athletic performance.

This dual approach has proven to be highly effective in securing scholarships. The result? Families who previously had no idea how to approach the recruiting process are now receiving opportunities they never imagined.

Trenton Luera: From Athlete to Advocate

Trenton Luera’s passion for helping families stems from his personal experience as a college athlete. After being benched during his senior year, he took a junior college route to continue his football career and eventually earned a two-year scholarship worth $70,200. His journey has allowed him to empathize with the challenges athletes face in the recruitment process.

As the founder of Your First Scholarship, Trenton combines his own experiences with professional insights into the recruiting system, ensuring families get the guidance they need to succeed. “I know firsthand how difficult the recruiting process can be,” says Luera. “Our mission is to ensure that student-athletes don’t have to face the same obstacles I did. We give them the tools they need to succeed on and off the field.”

Achievements and Milestones

Over the years, Your First Scholarship has secured over $20 million in scholarships for families. This milestone is a testament to the company’s effectiveness and dedication to its mission. Each scholarship is a success story, with Trenton and his team working diligently behind the scenes to ensure that every student-athlete gets the exposure and support they deserve.

Looking Ahead: Expanding the Reach of Your First Scholarship

As Your First Scholarship continues to grow, the company is focused on expanding its reach to help even more families across the country. With plans for more personalized programs and partnerships with colleges and universities, Trenton Luera and his team are committed to providing a comprehensive solution to the recruiting process.

Whether families are just starting their college journey or looking to make the next step, Your First Scholarship offers tailored solutions to meet their needs. Trenton’s vision is to make college football accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or experience.

About Your First Scholarship

Your First Scholarship is a leading provider of college football recruiting services. The company offers personalized coaching and a done-for-you solution to help families secure athletic scholarships. Founded by Trenton Luera, a former college football player, Your First Scholarship has helped families secure over $20 million in scholarships. The company’s mission is to make the college football recruiting process easier for student-athletes and their families.

