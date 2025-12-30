DMR Media is pleased to announce that they have launched a data-driven Google & AI systems. The new software available from the platform is intended to help real estate agents reduce reliance on Zillow as well as other paid lead marketplaces.

According to DMR Media agents often have a reliance on Zillow, but it is far from without its issues. Currently, ZIllow is being sued from copyright infringement and with agents looking for alternatives, DMR Media is hoping to provide the right solution that delivers the best and biggest benefits.

By unlocking the power of AI and Google systems, the company can provide qualified leads that deliver real returns and results for their clients.

DMR Media aims to provide a solutions that clients can trust and depend on to ensure that they are able to market their business smoothly on the real-estate market place.

Using the available systems, clients are able to gain the greatest chances of rising up the search results, regardless of the city or location being targeted. The systems can also be used to deploy paid searches for affluent intent, with transparent pacing and reporting. The systems can also be used to launch cinematic listing experiences that feel curated for discerning buyers.

The new data-driven Google and AI lead systems are available for clients to explore now and access the right choices.

About DMR Media

DMR media is working to refine marketing systems for luxury real estate. With 100+ partners worldwide, the company delivers real ROI for their clients and quiet confident based on lead-driven performance. The company crafts end-to-end acquisition systems that feel bespoke.The company combines search, media and analytics to create one-seamless growth audience.

