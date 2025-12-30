DMR News

Toyota and iTalkBB Media Co-Create The Key of Memory: A Vertical Micro Drama Bridging Storytelling and Electric Mobility

ByEthan Lin

Dec 30, 2025

Toyota joins hands with iTalkBB Media to launch The Key of Memory, an original vertical-format micro drama that integrates narrative themes with Toyota’s latest all-electric model. The campaign reflects Toyota’s latest initiative exploring new storytelling formats through narrative content.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, vertical micro dramas have surged in popularity, originating in China and rapidly spreading worldwide through platforms like TikTok. These short, cinematic stories have become a popular form of entertainment for young audiences, combining emotion, artistry, and immediacy. Recognizing this transformation in digital culture, Toyota has chosen to express its brand vision through this new medium, connecting innovation in mobility with innovation in storytelling. 

The project marks one of Toyota’s early explorations of vertical-format narrative content in North America, signaling a broader shift among global automotive brands toward short-form, story-driven digital engagement.

Produced and distributed by iTalkBB Media, North America’s leading Chinese-language media network, the project represents a complete creative collaboration. iTalkBB Media serves as the production team, media platform, and marketing strategist, overseeing all aspects from concept development and filming to distribution and integrated advertising. The partnership aims to reach North American audiences through culturally relevant content.

The Key of Memory tells the story of two lovers bound by a hidden secret. Facing the uncertainties, they find strength and connection through the Toyota bZ, a car that becomes both witness and companion to their journey. In their moments of silence, movement, and reunion, the Toyota bZ bridges distance and emotion, symbolizing how mobility can connect human emotion and technology.

The vehicle’s design and features are seamlessly integrated into the storyline, with the Toyota bZ naturally embedded within the characters’ emotional journey. Its design, technology, and electric powertrain are revealed through narrative progression rather than overt promotion. Through a character-driven approach, the campaign presents the all-electric bZ with cinematic subtlety and emotional resonance.

The Key of Memory premiered exclusively on iTalkBB TV’s full platform network on December 16th, 2025, reaching viewers across North America. Toyota and iTalkBB Media present a narrative that explores love, memory, and motion, where technology meets the heart.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

