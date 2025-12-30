Qlango Unveils Multilingual Language Learning Platform Supporting 70+ Languages

A Multilingual-First Approach to Language Learning

Qlango has announced the continued expansion and global availability of its multilingual-first language learning platform, designed to allow users to learn any language directly from their native language. Unlike conventional language learning applications that rely on English as a bridge language, Qlango enables learners to select both a base language and a target language freely. This approach supports thousands of language combinations and represents a model that is currently unmatched in the language learning app market.

With support for more than 70 languages, Qlango addresses long-standing accessibility challenges in digital language education at an unprecedented scale. Learners can study combinations such as Uzbek to Korean, French to Kurdish, Armenian to German, or Serbian to Thai, reflecting real-world linguistic needs rather than a one-size-fits-all model. All supported languages are available with structured learning paths reaching at least A2 level, while most widely spoken languages already extend to B2 level, allowing learners to move beyond basic phrases into functional communication.

According to Marko Požarnik, CEO of Qlango, learning directly from one’s first language has been consistently overlooked in the digital education space. He noted that the platform was built to remove the dependency on English and allow learners to form direct linguistic connections using the language they already know best, without limiting long-term proficiency.

From Any Language to Any Language

At the core of Qlango’s platform is its multilingual architecture, which supports thousands of unique learning paths across a consistently structured curriculum. The platform includes major global languages alongside underrepresented and regional languages from Central Asia, the Caucasus, and minority European regions. Languages such as Kazakh, Uzbek, Kyrgyz, Turkmen, Basque, Frisian, Tatar, and others are integrated into the same depth of learning material as more widely spoken languages.

This scale of structured content across all supported languages distinguishes Qlango from platforms that offer limited or introductory-only material. Learners can systematically progress through vocabulary, grammar, and real-world usage, ensuring continuity across levels and languages. For many users, this means accessing a complete learning experience in a language that reflects their personal, cultural, or family background rather than adapting to English-based systems.

Multilingual AI Tutor for Personalized Learning

Qlango incorporates a multilingual AI tutor that operates directly in the learner’s chosen base language. The AI tutor provides grammar explanations, contextual examples, translations, and adaptive guidance without requiring users to switch to English. This functionality supports learners across a wide range of languages, including Arabic, French, Russian, Hindi, and others.

Beyond translation, the AI tutor explains grammatical structures, clarifies usage in context, and adapts lessons based on individual progress. By delivering explanations in the learner’s native language, the system reduces cognitive friction and enables more efficient learning across beginner, intermediate, and advanced stages.

Offline Learning for Global Accessibility

A significant differentiator of Qlango’s platform is its offline availability, allowing users to continue learning without a constant internet connection. Lessons and structured content can be accessed offline, making the platform practical for learners in regions with limited connectivity or for those who prefer uninterrupted learning during travel or daily routines.

This offline functionality expands access to language education beyond urban and high-connectivity environments, reinforcing Qlango’s focus on inclusivity and real-world usability at a global scale.

Supporting Rare and Minority Languages

A defining aspect of Qlango’s mission is its focus on rare, minority, and heritage languages that often lack structured digital learning resources. The platform supports languages such as Basque, Frisian, Kurdish (Kurmanji), Tajik, Armenian, Georgian, Tatar, and Uyghur. These languages are not treated as secondary offerings but are integrated into the same structured learning framework as major global languages.

By offering consistent lesson depth and progression, Qlango provides tools for heritage learners and diaspora communities seeking to reconnect with their linguistic roots while developing practical communication skills.

Recognition for Innovation in Multilingual Education

In December 2025, Qlango was recognized as the Best Multilingual Learning App in the USA of 2025. The award acknowledged the platform’s contribution to advancing multilingual education through its support for 70+ languages, its ability to enable learning from any language to any language, its multilingual AI tutor, extensive structured content across proficiency levels, and offline accessibility.

The recognition reflects growing demand for language learning tools that move beyond English-centric models and offer depth, flexibility, and accessibility for a truly global user base.

Reconnecting Learners With Language and Identity

Qlango’s multilingual-first approach positions the platform as a practical solution for learners seeking accessibility, cultural relevance, and long-term learning continuity. While interactive and story-based elements are included as part of the learning experience, they function as complementary features within a broader system centered on structured progression, multilingual access, and real-world usability.

Požarnik emphasized that the platform’s broader objective is to support linguistic continuity for communities whose languages are often overlooked in digital environments. By lowering barriers to access and providing deep learning pathways, Qlango aims to make high-quality language education available regardless of a learner’s native language.

About Qlango

Qlango is a language learning platform that supports more than 70 languages through a multilingual-first model. The platform allows users to learn any supported language directly from their native language, without relying on English as an intermediary. All languages are available with structured content reaching at least A2 level, with most widely spoken languages extending to B2 level. Through multilingual AI support, offline access, and a focus on both global and minority languages, Qlango delivers inclusive and accessible language education worldwide.

