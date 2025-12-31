LIV Hospital International Provides Clinical Overview of Hormone Therapy in Cancer Care

LIV Hospital International has released an informational overview outlining the clinical role of hormone therapy in the treatment of hormone-sensitive cancers. The release aims to provide clarity on how hormone-based treatments are used within evidence-based oncology care and how they are integrated into multidisciplinary treatment planning.

Hormone therapy is commonly used in cancers that rely on specific hormones for growth, most notably breast and prostate cancers. Rather than targeting cancer cells directly, hormone therapy works by reducing hormone production or blocking hormone receptors, thereby limiting the cancer’s ability to progress.

According to LIV Hospital specialists, hormone therapy may be applied at various stages of treatment. In early-stage disease, it is often used following surgery or radiation to reduce the risk of recurrence. In advanced or metastatic cases, it may be employed to slow disease progression and help manage symptoms. Treatment selection depends on tumour biology, hormone receptor status, and individual patient factors.

In breast cancer care, hormone therapy is typically prescribed for patients with hormone receptor–positive tumours. Treatment approaches may include aromatase inhibitors, selective hormone receptor modulators, or ovarian suppression therapies, depending on clinical indications. In prostate cancer, hormone therapy—also referred to as androgen deprivation therapy—focuses on lowering testosterone levels or blocking its effects on cancer cells.

LIV Hospital notes that while hormone therapy is generally less invasive than some systemic cancer treatments, it requires careful monitoring. Potential side effects can vary and may include fatigue, metabolic changes, bone density reduction, or cardiovascular considerations. As a result, patients receiving hormone therapy are routinely assessed through follow-up consultations and diagnostic monitoring.

The hospital emphasises that hormone therapy is most effective when delivered as part of a comprehensive oncology programme involving medical oncologists, surgeons, radiologists, and supportive care teams. Ongoing clinical research continues to refine hormone-based treatments, including combination therapies and personalised approaches based on tumour genetics.

Additional clinical information on Hormone Therapy and its role in cancer treatment is available through LIV Hospital International’s educational resources.

