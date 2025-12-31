Facelift and Neck Lift Aesthetic Surgery: Clinical Perspectives from Dr. Dağhan IŞIK

Facial ageing is a gradual and multifactorial process that affects skin elasticity, underlying soft tissues, and overall facial balance. In response to growing interest in natural and proportionate facial rejuvenation, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dağhan IŞIK provides surgical care focused on contemporary facelift and neck lift techniques grounded in anatomical precision and individual patient assessment.

Modern Facelift Aesthetic Surgery is designed to address age-related changes such as facial sagging, loss of jawline definition, and deep facial folds. Unlike earlier techniques that focused primarily on tightening the skin, current facelift approaches reposition deeper supportive tissues of the face. This method allows for more stable and long-lasting outcomes while maintaining natural facial expression.

Within clinical practice, facelift procedures aim to improve the mid-face, redefine the lower face, and restore overall facial harmony. The emphasis is placed on balance rather than exaggeration, ensuring that results align with each patient’s facial structure and ageing pattern.

In many cases, facelift surgery is complemented by a Neck Lift . Ageing of the neck may present as skin laxity, muscle banding, or excess fat accumulation beneath the chin. Neck lift surgery addresses these concerns by tightening underlying muscles and removing excess tissue, contributing to a smoother and more defined neck contour. When performed together, facelift and neck lift procedures support a cohesive transition between the face and neck.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dağhan IŞIK’s clinical approach begins with a comprehensive preoperative evaluation. Facial anatomy, skin quality, soft tissue distribution, and patient expectations are carefully assessed to determine the most appropriate surgical plan. This process supports personalised treatment strategies and helps ensure outcomes that remain consistent with the patient’s natural features.

Postoperative care and follow-up are considered integral components of surgical planning. Monitoring healing, managing swelling, and guiding recovery are essential for achieving optimal results and maintaining patient safety.

Educational information regarding facial rejuvenation procedures, surgical techniques, and common patient questions is made available through the clinic’s professional publications, including resources on Facelift aesthetics and related topics.

Istanbul continues to serve as an international centre for aesthetic surgery, supported by experienced specialists and established medical infrastructure. Facial rejuvenation procedures, including facelift and neck lift surgery, remain among the commonly performed treatments within the city’s plastic and reconstructive surgery practices.

About Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dağhan IŞIK

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Dağhan IŞIK is a plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetic surgeon based in Istanbul. His clinical practice focuses on facial and body aesthetic surgery, with an emphasis on anatomically guided techniques, patient-specific planning, and evidence-based medical care.