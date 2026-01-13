DAECO Painting Company – Expert Residential Painting in Denver, CO

DAECO Painting Company is a Denver-based residential painting contractor with over 20 years of hands-on experience, fully licensed and insured. We specialize in interior painting for repaints, renovations, and new construction, including high-end cabinet and fine finishes.

We also provide residential restoration painting, including historic homes and remodels, where craftsmanship, material expertise, and attention to detail are critical. Exterior painting services are available for select projects.

All work is completed by our in-house professional team — never subcontracted — ensuring consistent quality, accountability, and white-glove service from start to finish. DAECO Painting Company is trusted by Denver homeowners who expect flawless results and long-term durability.

