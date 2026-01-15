Labour Group Alleges Worker Exploitation At Factory Making Pop Mart’s Labubu Dolls

A labour rights organisation said it has identified evidence of worker exploitation at a Chinese factory that manufactures Labubu dolls, a product line that has driven global sales growth for toy retailer Pop Mart.

Findings From China Labor Watch Investigation

China Labor Watch, a US-based non-governmental organisation, said its investigation found that employees at one of Pop Mart’s suppliers were subjected to excessive overtime, unclear contract practices, and a lack of paid leave.

According to the group’s report, workers at the facility were required to work long overtime shifts, sign blank or incomplete employment contracts, and were not provided with paid leave. The organisation said it conducted 51 in-person interviews with employees to examine recruitment processes, contract terms, and working conditions.

Factory And Workforce Details

China Labor Watch said the investigation focused on Shunjia Toys Co Ltd, a Labubu doll manufacturer located in Guangdong province in southern China. The factory in Xinfeng County was described by the organisation as a core manufacturing facility for Pop Mart products and was reported to employ more than 4,500 workers.

Alleged Labour Violations

The organisation cited what it described as illegal overtime hours, unclear or improper contract arrangements, and insufficient safety training and protections at the facility. While no child labour was identified, the report said the factory employed 16-year-old workers who were subject to the same working conditions as adult employees.

China Labor Watch said these workers did not receive the additional protections required for minors under Chinese labour law.

Pop Mart Response And Supplier Audits

Pop Mart told the BBC that it is investigating the allegations. The Beijing-based company said it values the details provided in the report and stated that it would require corrective action from its suppliers if the claims are confirmed.

The company added that it conducts regular audits of its supply chain, including annual independent third-party inspections carried out by internationally recognised auditors.

Supply Chain Structure And Responsibility

China Labor Watch said facilities such as Shunjia Toys Co Ltd operate as original equipment manufacturers, producing goods based on pricing and production schedules set by client companies.

The organisation said labour conditions at such factories are closely shaped by sourcing practices imposed by brands. It urged Pop Mart to take immediate steps to address the issues identified, including compensating affected workers and ensuring production complies with Chinese labour laws and internationally recognised labour standards.

Popularity Of Labubu Dolls

Labubu dolls, fictional elf-like characters with jagged teeth, have gained global popularity in recent years. The products are commonly sold in “blind boxes,” where buyers do not know which figure they will receive until opening the package.

The popularity of the dolls has led to long queues at retail stores worldwide. Celebrity endorsements from figures such as Kim Kardashian and Lisa from K-pop group Blackpink have contributed to Pop Mart’s rise as a major player in the global toy market.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

