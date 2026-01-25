DPIFS Solutions Signs ₹2,500 Crore MoU with Maharashtra Government for Smart Infrastructure

DPIFS Solutions Signs ₹2,500 Crore MoU with Government of Maharashtra at Davos for AI-Driven Smart Infrastructure

Davos, Switzerland DPIFS Solutions Private Limited, led by Founder and Managing Director Darpan Jayraj Kale, has formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra, represented by Shri Devendraji Phadnavis, to invest in AI-enabled smart infrastructure across the state. The agreement, worth approximately ₹2,500 crore, was signed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, under the “Magnetic Maharashtra Made for Business” initiative.

This collaboration will focus on large-scale deployments of cutting-edge urban technologies aimed at revolutionizing traffic management, public safety, and overall urban infrastructure. The project will deploy smart traffic management systems, integrated surveillance, and intelligent command-and-control platforms, primarily in Maharashtra’s key metropolitan regions.

Focus on Smart Traffic Management and Urban Mobility

Under the terms of the MoU, DPIFS Solutions will implement state-of-the-art AI-powered Smart Traffic Management Systems (STMS), which include adaptive traffic signals, enforcement detection platforms, and surveillance technologies. These systems will be designed to optimize traffic flow, reduce congestion, and improve road safety across Maharashtra’s urban centers.

The company will also deploy city-wide surveillance infrastructure, featuring integrated command and control centers, smart poles, edge AI cameras, and digital signage systems. The project will use a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model or Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), ensuring long-term sustainability and cost-effectiveness. These investments aim to create smarter, more connected cities, enhancing citizen safety and urban mobility.

Long-Term Investment with Emphasis on Technology-Led Governance

The MoU underscores Maharashtra’s commitment to becoming a global leader in technology-driven urban governance. The state government has promised to provide essential institutional support, policy facilitation, and coordination with various urban authorities. This approach will help ensure the timely implementation of the proposed smart infrastructure initiatives.

Through these investments, the Maharashtra government seeks to not only modernize its urban infrastructure but also to enhance its ability to manage resources efficiently. This initiative will significantly improve the region’s public safety systems, boost economic growth, and foster a digital transformation that aligns with global smart city trends.

Leveraging AI and IoT to Enhance Public Infrastructure

DPIFS Solutions is recognized as a leader in the AI-driven smart city, mobility, and digital infrastructure sectors. The company specializes in delivering complex infrastructure projects with zero upfront costs for the government by using BOT models. Their proprietary technology integrates artificial intelligence, computer vision, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced data analytics to deliver measurable improvements in traffic flow, road safety, and urban decision-making.

The company’s focus on integrating these technologies across Maharashtra’s infrastructure will have a long-lasting impact on urban development, contributing to the state’s broader vision of sustainability and smart governance. Through this collaboration, DPIFS Solutions aims to set new standards in intelligent mobility and urban safety across the country.

A Step Toward Job Creation and Economic Growth

The investment is projected to generate significant employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly. By supporting the development of AI-enabled urban technologies, the initiative will also create a favorable ecosystem for innovation in the region. The expected outcomes include a reduction in carbon emissions through improved traffic management and the enhancement of the overall citizen experience.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainable growth, DPIFS Solutions will ensure that the development of these technologies benefits the local economy and encourages the growth of digital skills and expertise in the region. This initiative also emphasizes the importance of data-driven governance in creating a more efficient, responsive urban environment.

About DPIFS Solutions

DPIFS Solutions Private Limited is a leading Indian company specializing in AI-driven smart city technologies, mobility solutions, and digital infrastructure. With a focus on implementing large-scale, capital-intensive infrastructure projects through long-term Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) or Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), DPIFS Solutions aims to revolutionize urban living across India. The company integrates AI, IoT, computer vision, and advanced analytics into its solutions to optimize urban infrastructure, improve public safety, and drive sustainable economic growth.

