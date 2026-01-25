Laure Stack Named Best New Children’s Book Author in California by The Evergreen Awards

A New Voice in Children’s Literature

Laure Stack, a fresh face in children’s literature, is making waves with her unique approach to storytelling. With over 20 years of experience as a special education teacher, Stack brings a wealth of knowledge and empathy to her writing, crafting books that resonate deeply with young readers. Her books inspire dreams, promote self-belief, and embrace individuality—qualities that are often overlooked in children’s literature today.

The First Books in Her Growing Collection

Laure Stack’s journey as an author began with two heartwarming books, Once Upon a Boy and Howie the Unusual Bear. These books focus on emotional and social growth for young children, creating a foundation for readers to better understand their personal struggles and the importance of embracing differences. The success of Howie the Unusual Bear, which reached #4 on Amazon, highlights the positive reception Stack’s books have received. Reviews are consistently glowing, but Stack believes her books still need more exposure to reach a wider audience.

Books for All Ages and Interests

One of the hallmarks of Stack’s writing is her versatility. While her early works were targeted at younger children, her upcoming books show her ability to captivate older audiences. The Cryptids of the United States is an exciting new genre of book that Stack created after discovering that no similar books existed at major retailers. It introduces middle schoolers to the fascinating world of cryptids and unknown creatures. Stack’s other upcoming book, Sharks, takes a deep dive into the mysterious world of sharks, providing facts and insights that have caught the attention of students and educators alike.

In addition to her children’s books, Stack is preparing a chapter book that focuses on the humor and wonder of pets interacting with wildlife. Stack’s diverse approach to writing ensures that there’s something for everyone, whether it’s young children or curious pre-teens.

A Teacher’s Perspective

Drawing on her years of experience as a special education teacher, Laure Stack’s books tackle real-world issues that children face today. Her books encourage empathy, resilience, and self-confidence—vital skills that help children navigate their world. Stack’s personal connection to her stories makes her work stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

In her own words, “I want children to see themselves in my books and feel empowered to embrace their uniqueness. Every child has something special about them, and that’s what my books are all about helping them believe in who they are.”

The Power of Stories That Encourage Exploration

Beyond providing readers with valuable life lessons, Stack’s books also spark curiosity. As an author who is passionate about strange phenomena, she writes with the intention of fostering inquisitive minds. From cryptids to sharks, her stories encourage children to think critically and explore the unknown. It’s this sense of wonder and exploration that makes her work particularly captivating for children of all ages.

Books Available for Purchase

Stack’s books are available on major online platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, and more. Once Upon a Boy and Howie the Unusual Bear are both available for purchase, and her other upcoming works will soon join the growing collection. For more information on her books and upcoming projects, visit AuthorLaureStack.com .

Recent Recognition: Best New Children’s Book Author

In addition to her growing success, Laure Stack has been recognized with a prestigious award: she was named the Best New Children’s Book Author in California for 2026 by The Evergreen Awards. This accolade acknowledges her exceptional contributions to children’s literature and her ability to inspire young minds through her storytelling. Stack’s works are praised not only for their engaging plots but also for their empowering messages that encourage self-belief and exploration.

This recognition highlights the impact of Stack’s books, such as Howie the Unusual Bear, which has become a favorite for its positive themes of embracing uniqueness. The Evergreen Award solidifies Laure Stack as a significant new voice in children’s literature, and she is poised for continued success in the years to come.

About Laure Stack

Laure Stack is an author and educator based in Southern California. With a passion for helping children embrace their uniqueness, she writes stories that inspire self-belief and curiosity. In addition to her children’s books, Stack is currently working on books for older children, exploring topics like cryptids and marine life. As a teacher for over two decades, Stack’s understanding of children’s needs shines through in her work, making her a new author to watch in the literary world.

