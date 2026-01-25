The Short Cut Launches to Empower Short Women with Clothes That Truly Fit

The Short Cut: A New Era of Fashion for Short Women

The fashion industry has long overlooked women shorter than 5’3″, with many finding themselves forced to pay for expensive alterations to make clothing fit. The Short Cut, a revolutionary new clothing brand, is changing this narrative. With the mission to eliminate what’s commonly known as the “short girl tax,” The Short Cut is offering a solution to an all-too-common frustration by providing stylish and well-fitted apparel designed specifically for shorter frames.

Founded by Andrea and Tanner Vaughan, the wife-and-husband duo behind The Short Cut, the brand was born out of their shared passion to address a gap in the market. Without any formal experience in the fashion industry, the Vaughans drew upon their professional backgrounds to build a brand that is centered on inclusivity, customer-centricity, and empowerment for short women.

“We know firsthand the struggle of finding clothing that fits us,” Andrea, co-founder of The Short Cut, explains. “Our goal is to empower shorter women by making every garment flattering and comfortable right off the rack, without the need for alterations or compromises – we’re tired of the industry overlooking us.”

Filling a Gap in the Fashion Market

For years, short women have had limited options when it comes to fashion. Often forced to shop in the “petites” section, which offers clothing that is still too large with limited choices in terms of style and fit. Alternatively many turn to the “kids” section, which many are ashamed to admit and kids clothes aren’t cut for women’s figures. Thus, many women have become accustomed to making do with ill-fitting clothes. The Short Cut aims to change that by providing high-quality, stylish pieces made with their customers’ specific needs in mind.

The debut collection of The Short Cut features timeless capsule pieces designed to last season after season. The Vaughans took two years to perfect this collection, focusing on practical fit solutions that go beyond the typical adjustments for shorter women. The result is a range of garments that cater to short women’s unique proportions, from sleeve and inseam lengths to collar height, shoulder width, and torso length.

The “Short Cut”: Thoughtful Design for a Perfect Fit

The brand’s name is a nod to its focus on offering their “short cut” as an alternative to the standard “petite cut” offered by mainstream fashion, where every design choice addresses the fit issues often encountered by short women. For example, inseams and sleeves are designed to hit the perfect length, while more subtle adjustments like the height of the collar and the width of the shoulders ensure that each piece offers a flattering and comfortable fit right from the store.

The Short Cut’s first collection aims to provide a solution for millions of women who have long been underserved by the fashion industry. The brand’s founders understand that when clothes fit well, women feel confident and empowered. The goal of The Short Cut is not just to offer a solution, but to provide an experience where short women feel seen and celebrated.

Inclusivity and Empowerment at the Core

At the heart of The Short Cut’s mission is a commitment to inclusivity. Short women have long been sidelined in the fashion industry, but The Short Cut is set to change that. By designing apparel specifically for women under 5’3″, the brand is making a bold statement about the importance of inclusive fashion. It’s not just about providing clothes that fit—it’s about offering an experience that empowers women to feel confident in their clothing choices.

Through its designs and its customer-centric approach, The Short Cut is building a brand that resonates with short women who have long struggled to find well-fitting, stylish options. “We want to empower short women everywhere,” Andrea, co-founder, says. “Our mission is to create a brand that makes women feel good about who they are, regardless of their height.”

About The Short Cut

The Short Cut was founded in 2023 by Andrea and Tanner Vaughan, a husband-and-wife duo dedicated to solving the fit issues faced by women under 5’3″. Drawing from their unique professional backgrounds, the couple launched the brand with the goal of providing high-quality, stylish clothing that fits short frames perfectly. With a focus on inclusivity, customer empowerment, and timeless design, The Short Cut aims to change the way short women experience fashion.

Media Contact

Tanner Vaughan

Co-founder, The Short Cut

Email: hello@theshortcut.co

Website: The Short Cut

Instagram: @theshortcut.co

TikTok: @theshortcut.co