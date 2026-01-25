Google DeepMind Brings In Hume AI Leadership To Strengthen Gemini Voice Features

Google DeepMind has hired the chief executive and several senior engineers from voice AI startup Hume AI under a new licensing agreement, adding experienced voice and audio talent to its Gemini development efforts while leaving Hume AI operating independently.

Deal Structure And Leadership Changes

According to Wired, Hume AI Chief Executive Officer Alan Cowen and around seven engineers will join Google DeepMind to work on improving voice capabilities for Gemini.

Hume AI will continue to operate as a standalone company and provide its technology to other AI firms. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Andrew Ettinger, an investor and technology executive who joined Hume AI last week and has taken over as CEO, told TechCrunch that Google has a non-exclusive license to certain Hume AI technologies. He said those technologies would be integrated into Google’s internal processes.

Ettinger said Hume AI plans to release new models in the coming months and expects to generate $100 million in revenue this year.

Another Example Of Talent-Focused Acquisitions

The arrangement follows a pattern among large AI companies of hiring entire startup teams rather than acquiring the companies outright. Such moves allow incumbents to bring in experienced researchers while avoiding full acquisitions.

Last year, Google hired the chief executive and key researchers from AI coding startup Windsurf. OpenAI has also brought in teams from startups including Convogo and Roi in recent months.

The Federal Trade Commission has said it plans to more closely examine these types of agreements.

Hume AI And Emotion-Aware Voice Models

Hume AI is known for developing voice models designed to detect and respond to human emotion. In 2024, the company launched its Empathetic Voice Interface, a conversational AI system intended to interpret a user’s mood and emotional cues based on speech.

According to PitchBook, Hume AI has raised close to $80 million in funding to date.

Competitive Push Around Voice Technology

Google has been expanding its own voice capabilities alongside the hiring. The company has been developing Gemini Live, which enables spoken conversations with its chatbot. Last month, Google released a native audio model for the Live API that improved its ability to manage complex workflows, according to Gemini API release notes.

Other AI developers are also investing heavily in voice and audio features. OpenAI has been reported to be preparing new audio models ahead of the launch of an audio-first personal device developed with Jonny Ive’s io, which is expected later this year.

Meta has also increased its focus on audio, acquiring startup Play AI last year. Voice features play a growing role in Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, supporting hands-free control and audio-based assistance.

Growing Demand For Voice AI

Investors say demand for voice-driven interfaces continues to rise, particularly for wearable devices. Venture investor Vanessa Larco told TechCrunch that voice is becoming the primary input method for wearables.

The commercial momentum around voice AI has also accelerated. Earlier this month, ElevenLabs said it surpassed $330 million in annual recurring revenue.

Featured image credits: Flickr

