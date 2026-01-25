Google Expands Personalized AI Mode By Connecting Gmail And Photos

Google is adding more personalization to AI Mode, its conversational Search feature for complex queries, by allowing the tool to draw on data from users’ Gmail and Google Photos accounts to generate more tailored responses.

Personal Intelligence Rolls Into AI Mode

Google announced Thursday that it is bringing its Personal Intelligence capability to AI Mode. The feature allows the system to connect across parts of a user’s Google account to customize answers based on existing information.

Google first introduced Personal Intelligence last week in the Gemini app. The rollout initially covered Gmail, Google Photos, Search, and YouTube history. The company said the feature is now beginning to roll out to AI Mode for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the United States, with support limited to English at launch.

How The Feature Uses Google Services

With Personal Intelligence enabled, AI Mode can access information from services such as Gmail and Google Photos to provide responses that reflect a user’s past activity and preferences. The feature is optional and can be turned on or off at any time.

Google said the approach allows AI Mode to provide more relevant starting points when users ask complex or multi-step questions, without requiring them to repeatedly explain their preferences or context.

Examples Of Personalized Responses

In a blog post, Robby Stein said the feature is designed to integrate recommendations into a user’s existing plans. For example, when planning a family trip, AI Mode could reference hotel bookings found in Gmail and past travel photos to suggest activities and dining options tailored to a user’s habits and interests.

Google said AI Mode may suggest restaurants or attractions based on patterns found in a user’s photo library or prior searches, rather than presenting a generic list of options.

Shopping And Planning Use Cases

Google said Personal Intelligence can also be applied to shopping-related queries. AI Mode may consider previous purchases and preferred retailers when making recommendations. For travel-related shopping, the system could factor in flight details from Gmail, such as destination and timing, to suggest items suited to local conditions.

The company provided examples of prompts users might ask, including creating a scavenger hunt for a partner or generating decorating ideas for a child’s bedroom.

Data Use And Training Limits

Google said AI Mode does not train directly on the contents of a user’s Gmail inbox or Google Photos library. Instead, the system is trained on specific prompts and the responses it generates.

The company did not provide a timeline for expanding the feature beyond the U.S. or adding support for additional languages.

Featured image credits: Pexels

