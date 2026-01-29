Yu Pan Contributes to Advancing Cloud Security and Financial Analytics Through Attribute-Based Encryption and Knowledge Graph Applications

As cloud computing adoption accelerates across industries, organizations face mounting challenges securing sensitive data in distributed storage environments. Traditional centralized access control methods create single points of failure and administrative complexity when managing multi-user permissions. The research addresses these security challenges through attribute-based encryption frameworks, establishing decentralized control mechanisms that enable flexible permission management while maintaining data confidentiality in cloud environments. These capabilities are especially relevant for organizations in critical sectors such as finance, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing.

The study introduces CP-ABE frameworks leveraging attribute trees and bilinear group cryptography for fine-grained access control. Data owners define encryption policies during data storage, allowing only users with matching attribute sets to decrypt information. The system architecture integrates proxy servers for computational offloading, attribute authorities for dynamic key distribution, and trusted entities for malicious user detection. Third-party auditing mechanisms provide independent verification of data operations through secure message flows, supporting enterprise governance and compliance needs, while multi-level security protocols protect manufacturing data through encryption and network intrusion detection.

Implementation analysis incorporates systematic performance evaluation across varying data sizes and policy complexities. Testing on Ubuntu servers demonstrated encryption times from 115ms for 1MB data to 1810ms for 200MB data, with comparable decryption efficiency. Access control verification achieved response times under 110ms for complex multi-attribute policies. Third-party audit mechanisms maintained average 100ms response times across varying loads, confirming suitability for real-time security monitoring in enterprise cloud storage.

Contributing to this research is Yu Pan, holding an M.S. in Applied Analytics from Columbia University and a B.S. in Cognitive Science (minor in Business Management) from the University of California, San Diego. His technical toolkit includes Python, R, and SQL, as well as analytics platforms such as Tableau, Power BI, and Google Analytics. He is also Google Ads certified, reflecting an ability to connect data analytics with practical business applications. In academic project work, he led a semiconductor failure prediction analysis, processing 400+ GB of chip-testing data and developing models that identified anomalies seven months earlier than existing methods—potentially saving over $2M in operational costs. As semiconductors underpin high-tech supply chains, early anomaly detection can help improve operational continuity. His expertise has also been independently recognized by international editorial boards, as he has served as a peer reviewer for Soft Computing (Springer) and the Journal of Financial Regulation and Compliance (Emerald), evaluating manuscripts in computational intelligence and financial regulation. In addition to journal publications, Yu Pan has presented research at international technical conferences, including work on recommendation systems, cloud data access control, and knowledge-graph-based financial risk assessment.

In industry, Pan has applied knowledge graph technologies to financial fraud detection at Firmographica, building Neo4j-based ETL pipelines on Google Cloud infrastructure. A fintech application presented at the 2025 Knowledge Graph Conference further illustrates how knowledge graphs can support AI/ML-driven approaches to financial security. He has also underwritten $70M+ in assets at Matthews Real Estate while generating 1,500+ business leads. Complementary research on CP-ABE encryption investigates attribute-based access control, optimizing security and computational efficiency, while work at Ping An Bank automated abnormal cash flow detection for 20,000+ daily accounts, enhancing risk monitoring. More broadly, graph-based analytics can improve entity-relationship visibility, supporting fraud investigations and risk oversight. He has also authored copyrighted enterprise software platforms, including a Data Visualization Business Decision Support Insight Platform (V1.0) and a Database Health Status Assessment and Automatic Repair Platform (V1.0), which enhance reliability and decision-making in enterprise environments.

The integration of cryptographic security research with financial analytics demonstrates how systematic frameworks translate into enterprise impact. By establishing attribute-based encryption methodologies while deploying knowledge graph applications supporting fraud detection and risk modeling, this work bridges theoretical innovation with practical security value, addressing data protection challenges facing cloud-based enterprise systems through systematic technological approaches delivering improvements in digital infrastructure security. These approaches are designed to scale in multi-user environments where secure sharing and auditable access are essential. Financial market integrity, cybersecurity, and secure digital infrastructure have been identified as matters of national importance due to their influence on systemic risk, supply-chain continuity, and U.S. economic competitiveness. Together, these contributions demonstrate impact not only in cloud security, but also in financial risk modeling and enterprise digital resilience—domains increasingly tied to national cybersecurity and economic stability.