Estimate on Demand Announces Enhanced Insurance Supplement Services for Roofing Contractors

Estimate on Demand (EOD), a nationwide estimating and supplementing firm, has introduced enhancements to its services, offering improved support for storm restoration roofing contractors navigating complex insurance claims. The company specializes in identifying overlooked scope items, missing labor, and unaddressed code requirements, allowing contractors to recover the full, legitimate value of their insurance claims, all without increasing internal administrative workloads.

EOD’s mission is to improve claim accuracy by aligning documentation, scope, and pricing with insurance carrier expectations. The firm focuses on precision and compliance over volume, ensuring contractors avoid under-collection caused by missed line items or incomplete scopes.

Addressing Hidden Revenue Gaps in Storm Claims

Underestimating in insurance claims is a pervasive issue within storm restoration work. Often, insurance estimates omit necessary labor, materials, or code-driven upgrades—not because of contractor error but due to process and documentation gaps.

Estimate on Demand addresses this issue with a structured supplement process that combines AI-assisted line-item identification with experienced estimator reviews. This dual approach enables comprehensive claim analysis and helps contractors recover, on average, 28% more per claim.

Reducing Delays and Denials

Delays and denials often occur when supplement requests lack sufficient documentation or justification aligned with carrier standards. EOD specializes in crafting clean, defensible supplement packages that meet carrier requirements, reducing friction during the approval process.

Each supplement follows a consistent framework:

Verify Scope – Identify missing line items Verify Code – Confirm applicable building and manufacturer requirements Verify Pricing – Align costs with regional construction standards Package It – Present documentation with photos, narratives, and line-item support

Broader Business Impact

Beyond individual claims, contractors working with EOD report improved cash flow predictability, fewer stalled projects, and reduced administrative strain. The company’s white-label estimating services allow roofing contractors, public adjusters, and restoration firms to scale operations without adding internal estimating staff.

Recent Recognition: Best Insurance Supplement Company in the US of 2026

In addition to these advancements, Estimate on Demand has been recognized as the Best Insurance Supplement Company in the US of 2026 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the storm restoration industry. By consistently delivering precise, code-compliant estimates and utilizing cutting-edge AI technology, EOD has solidified its position as a leader in the insurance supplement sector.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” says Storm Richardson, Owner of Estimate on Demand. “This award reflects our dedication to helping roofing contractors recover the funds they rightfully deserve and improve their operational efficiencies.”

Commitment to Industry Expertise

Estimate on Demand distinguishes itself through in-depth construction knowledge, expertise in industry-standard estimating software, and a carrier-aligned approach to supplements. The company continues to refine its processes using both technology and industry insight, supporting contractor growth while ensuring claim accuracy and compliance.

About Estimate on Demand

Estimate on Demand (EOD) is a nationwide estimating and supplementing firm specializing in helping storm restoration roofing contractors recover overlooked or underpaid insurance claim value. EOD operates on a performance-based model, aligning its success with that of its clients. The company also offers white-label estimating services for contractors, public adjusters, and restoration firms, helping them scale operations without expanding internal staff.

