Self Learners Announces New Approach to Self Directed Learning for Professionals in the AI Age

Introduction of New Learning Methodology

As the job market faces rapid technological advancements, professionals need to adopt new learning methodologies to stay ahead. Self Learners, founded by Diego Vera, offers a breakthrough approach in self-directed learning, enabling individuals to acquire high-demand skills at their own pace.

At just 15, Diego began teaching himself MIT’s math and physics curriculum. By 17, he had completed advanced topics such as differential geometry and quantum mechanics, all while developing the Self Learners platform to help others master similar skills. The platform’s core methodology focuses on encoding, deliberate practice, and metacognition, ensuring that users can efficiently learn and apply complex subjects.

Revolutionizing Self-Directed Learning



Self Learners targets professionals and students who wish to master new fields. Diego Vera’s success in self-teaching and the development of Self Learners stems from a strong belief in continuous learning and adaptability, qualities that are essential in the AI-driven future.

“We’re not just teaching subjects; we’re teaching people how to learn effectively and how to keep learning throughout their careers,” said Diego Vera, founder of Self Learners. “In an era of fast paced innovation, your learning speed is your biggest asset. The ability to adapt and acquire new knowledge can determine your success.”

The Most Valuable Skill of the 21st Century



As technology continues to evolve, the shelf life of skills grows shorter. According to Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind & Nobel Laureate, “Huge change is coming; so if you have that as a premise, we need to start thinking… about the meta skill of learning to learn.” In a world that’s changing so quickly, your learning rate is your only true hedge against irrelevance, it’s a skill that anyone can learn, nobody can take from you, and it compounds over decades.

The Three Pillars of Self-Directed Learning

Diego’s success can be attributed to a systematic approach to self-learning, built on three core principles: Encoding, Deliberate Practice, and Metacognition.

Encoding : The process of getting information into memory in a form your brain can actually store and retrieve. It matters because “exposure” (reading, highlighting) often creates familiarity without learning. Effective encoding comes from deep processing, connecting ideas to prior knowledge, explaining them in your own words, and linking them to examples and use-cases.

: The process of getting information into memory in a form your brain can actually store and retrieve. It matters because “exposure” (reading, highlighting) often creates familiarity without learning. Effective encoding comes from deep processing, connecting ideas to prior knowledge, explaining them in your own words, and linking them to examples and use-cases. Deliberate Practice : Purposeful training designed to close specific skill gaps, not just repetition. It matters because most people “practice” what already feels comfortable, which produces plateaus. Deliberate practice forces improvement by targeting the edge of your ability, where you make errors, get feedback, and refine technique.

: Purposeful training designed to close specific skill gaps, not just repetition. It matters because most people “practice” what already feels comfortable, which produces plateaus. Deliberate practice forces improvement by targeting the edge of your ability, where you make errors, get feedback, and refine technique. Metacognition: The skill of managing your own learning process, planning, monitoring, and adjusting how you learn. It matters because even great strategies fail if you use them at the wrong time, on the wrong material, or without noticing what’s not working.

The Internet’s Advantage



For most of human history, learning was gated by access. Knowledge lived in a handful of books, universities, and libraries, and if you weren’t near them (or didn’t have the right status), you were simply locked out. Today, the bottleneck has flipped. Anyone with a phone can access full curricula from MIT and Stanford, world-class lectures, research papers, forums, walkthroughs, and communities on YouTube, Reddit, and beyond. The challenge is no longer finding information, it’s knowing what to learn, in what order, and how to encode it into real skill.

That’s where permissionless learning comes in: the modern ability to begin immediately, without credentials, without approval, without waiting for a teacher or institution to “let you.” Permissionless learners don’t ask, “Am I allowed?” They ask, “What do I need to learn next?” and they start.

This is where Diego’s methodology shines. Through Self Learners, he teaches people to master the process of acquiring new knowledge, quickly and reliably. His system emphasizes that it’s not just what you learn that matters, but how efficiently you can learn it, apply it, and iterate. In a world where skills expire faster than ever, that learning rate becomes the ultimate advantage.

About Self Learners



Self Learners is a platform founded by Diego Vera to help individuals confidently teach themselves complex subjects. By using principles of cognitive science and personalized learning strategies, Self Learners offer a structured approach to acquiring new skills for professionals and students in the age of AI.

